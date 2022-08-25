Here’s what’s happening Thursday through Sept. 1:
• Thursday through Saturday, Somerset County Fair, county fairgrounds, 7842 Mount Davis Road, Meyersdale; www.somersetcountyfairpa.com.
• Friday and Saturday, Bedford County Players to present “Blithe Spirit,” Bedford County Playhouse, 1044 Centerville Road, Bedford; $15; www.bedfordcountyplayers.com.
• Friday through Sunday, Off Pitt Street Theater Company to present “lower case,” Off Pitt Street Theater Company, 110 W. Pitt St., Suite 2, Bedford; $15 for adults, $10 for seniors and $5 for students; www.OffPittStreet.com.
• Friday, Ghostown Revelry, 6 p.m., Penn Eben Park, Ebensburg.
• Saturday through Sept. 3, Indiana County Fair, fairgrounds at Mack Park, 750 S. Sixth St., Indiana; www.indianacountyfair.com.
• Saturday, Matt Otis & The Sound, 7 p.m., Bottle Works, 411 Third Ave., Johnstown; $12 for members, $15 for nonmembers; www.bottleworks.org.
• Saturday, Highlands Health benefit concert presents The Lords of 52nd Street with The S’Wearing Hats, 7 p.m., People Natural Gas Park, 90 Johns St., Johnstown; $25; www.highlands- healthclinic.com.
• Sunday, Art Walk in Stackhouse Park, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Stackhouse Park, 998 Luzerne St., Johnstown; www.artwalkinthepark.com.
• Sunday, Master gardener Jane Litavish to present “Strawbale Gardening,” 10 a.m., SEADS Garden Center, 215 Blair St., Johnstown.
• Sunday, Basket party, 11:30 a.m., St. John the Baptist Orthodox Church hall, 35 Main St., Conemaugh.
• Sunday, Chiz Rider concert, 2 p.m., Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 600 Ash St., Johnstown.
• Sunday, Screech Owl, 5 p.m., Untucked, 6 p.m., Roxbury Bandshell, Franklin Street, Johnstown; www.roxburybandshell.com.
• Tuesday, Dance with Swing City, 6 to 9 p.m., St. John the Baptist Orthodox Church hall, 35 Main St., Conemaugh.
• Sept. 1, Sip & Savor with Jeff Webb, 7 p.m., Gallery on Gazebo, 140 Gazebo Place, Johnstown; $25; 814-539-4345 or www.galleryongazebo.org.
To submit events for the weekly entertainment calendar, email kurban@tribdem.com.
