Here’s what’s happening Thursday through July 14:
• Thursday, Sip & Savor with The Evergreens, 7 p.m., Gallery on Gazebo, 140 Gazebo Place, downtown Johnstown; $25; www.galleryongazebo.org.
• Friday through Sunday, “Welcome Back 87th” reunion, St. Benedict Roman Catholic Church, 2310 Bedford St., Johnstown; www.stbenedictchurch.org.
• Friday, Allied Artists of Johnstown Summer Show opening reception, 6 to 8 p.m., Community Arts Center of Cambria County, 1217 Menoher Blvd., Johnstown.
• Saturday, Northern Cambria Regional Heritage Festival, 11 a.m. to midnight, Philadelphia Avenue, Northern Cambria; www.facebook.com/ncheritagefest.
• Saturday, Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield Concert Series featuring The Plate Scrapers with Whiskey River Panhandlers, 7 p.m., Peoples Natural Gas Park, 90 Johns St., downtown Johnstown; www.jaha.org.
• Saturday, “For the Love of the Railroad: The Lasting Legacy of Railroads in America,” 8 p.m., amphitheater at Allegheny Portage Railroad National Historic Site, 110 Federal Park Road, Gallitzin.
• Tuesday, Johnstown Brassworks, noon, First Lutheran Church, 415 Vine St., downtown Johnstown.
• Wednesday, Civic Band, 7 p.m., Community Arts Center of Cambria County, 1217 Menoher Blvd., Westmont; www.caccc.org.
• Sunday, Marcene Glover’s “Journeys” exhibition opening reception, 2 to 5 p.m., Gallery on Gazebo, 140 Gazebo Place, downtown Johnstown; www.galleryongazebo.org.
• Sunday, Heritage Hike – Johnstown Canal Basin, 2 p.m.; meeting location and to make a reservation, call 814-886-6150.
• Sunday, Striped Maple Hollow, 5 p.m., Whiskey River Panhandlers, 6 p.m., Roxbury Bandshell, Franklin Street, Johnstown; www.roxburybandshell.com.
• Sunday, Civic Band, 7 p.m., Richland Towers, 343 Theatre Drive, Johnstown.
• July 14, Johnstown Reed Band, 7 p.m., Central Park, downtown Johnstown.
• July 14-16, July 20-23, Band of Brothers Shakespeare Company presents “Macbeth,” 7 p.m., main pavilion at Stackhouse Park, 998 Luzerne St., Johnstown; $15 for adults, $10 for seniors; www.bandofbrothersshakespeare.org.
• July 14, The Grand Halle Chamber Series presents The Aeolian Winds of Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m., The Grand Halle on Broad Street, 306 Broad St., Johnstown; $25; www.grandhalle.com.
• July 14, Get the Lead Out, 8 p.m., Peoples Natural Gas Park, 90 Johns St., Johnstown; $35 in advance, $45 at the door; www.gtlorocks.com.
