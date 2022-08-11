JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – This wildly hysterical farce will have audiences in tears with laughter.
The Log House Theatre will present “The Virtuous Burglar” in the M. Josephine Paul Family Museum at the Community Arts Center of Cambria County, 1217 Menoher Blvd., Westmont.
Showtimes are 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, 7 p.m. Aug. 19 and 20 and 2 p.m. Aug. 21.
Angela R. Godin, executive director of the arts center, said the production features Lance Mekeel as guest director.
“He is a local professor of theater, so it’s exciting to have someone come in with a different approach, background and experiences,” she said.
“The Virtuous Burglar” by Dario Fo is an adapted British farce filled with twists and turns, and confusion arises as lies, deceit and betrayal fill the air.
A burglar, who is in the act of burgling the house, is interrupted by the arrival of a couple who are in fact having an affair.
The farcical complications that ensue also involve the arrival of the burglar’s wife.
In the end, as they are all arguing among themselves, yet another burglar arrives to burgle the flat.
“It’s mayhem and chaos,” Godin said. “You have a gentleman whose profession is a burglar and everything that can go wrong goes wrong. It’s very funny because he’s the bad guy, but you’re actually more empathic to what the burglar is going through because he can’t find a win.”
She said the comical components are constant throughout the play.
“The dialogue is very good, too,” Godin said. “It’s very witty.”
The cast of seven includes Doyle Yernaux as the burglar, Sisi Zhao as the burglar’s wife, Matt Tracey as the man, Christina Fosbrink as the woman, Kyra Miller as Anna, Michael Cashaw as Antonio and Nicole Zajdel as the second burglar.
“They have been having a fabulous time,” Godin said.
“I’ve peeked in on a few of the rehearsals and it’s been great to see them interacting with one another and their exchanges in their characters. I think they’re having just as much fun as the audiences will.”
The production is rated PG-13.
“Lance had a great idea to set up a thrust stage, so there’s audiences on three sides, and the actors are doing their blocking and staging in different ways so that different people at different places can see them,” Godin said. “There’s some interaction where the cast is in the audience, so along the lines of it being funny it’s also something that’s going to be really immersive.”
Proceeds will benefit programming at the arts center.
Tickets are $12 for members and $17 for nonmembers. Flex Pass options are available.
Tickets can be purchased by calling the arts center or online at www.caccc.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.