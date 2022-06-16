JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – This production will have audiences feeling the happiness of musical theater.
The Log House Theatre will present “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown” in the M. Josephine Paul Family Museum at the Community Arts Center of Cambria County, 1217 Menoher Blvd., Westmont.
Showtimes are 7 p.m. June 17, 18, 24 and 25, and 2 p.m. June 19 and 26.
Angela R. Godin, director and choreographer of the production and executive director of the arts center, said the musical is a dynamic show filled with high-energy music, dancing, singing, stories and classic Charles Schulz characters.
“It is a wonderful production that will leave both children and adults in positive and joyous spirits,” she said.
With charm, wit and heart, “You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown” explores life through the eyes of Charlie Brown and his friends in the Peanuts gang.
Musical numbers include “My Blanket and Me,” “The Kite,” “The Baseball Game,” “Little Known Facts,” “Suppertime” and “Happiness.”
The revue of songs and vignettes, based on the beloved comic strip, is an ideal first show for those who would like to do a musical.
“I really wanted to delve into the iconic visuals of what Charles Schulz created in his characters and that’s something that I think our cast has captured but each with their own individualism,” Godin said.
The cast of eight includes Matthew Harris as Charlie Brown; Mark Ed as Linus; Erin Pyle as Lucy; Ben Berkebile as Schroeder; Rebecca Williamson as Sally Brown; Makayla Miller as Snoopy; Sisi Zhao as Woodstock; and Tara Keirn as the Little Red-Haired Girl.
“They have really transformed, and it’s even just the little things, like standing with their feet pointing out so it looks very much the way all the characters in the cartoon and comic strip stand,” Godin said. “They have dynamic singing voices and have worked wonderfully with the choreography. Between the cast and all those involved, it’s become a very special experience that I think it will be well-received by people.”
The hope is those who attend the show will have a positive and happy experience.
“This music is incredibly contagious and you just want to start singing along or you want to dance to it,” Godin said. “The cast has so much energy and I think that’s what makes it so special.”
An additional performance will be held at 2 p.m. June 18 for underserved children and youth.
“Every child who comes to the matinee can come for free and the accompanying adult can attend for free with proof of their Access Card,” Godin said. “We want to afford them the same experience as everyone else.”
To ensure a seat for the free performance, those interested should call the arts center at 814-255-6515 for tickets.
Proceeds will benefit programming at the arts center.
Tickets are $19 for members, $24 for nonmembers and $11 for children 13 and younger. Flex Pass options are available.
Sponsorship opportunities also are available.
Tickets can be purchased by calling the arts center or online at www.caccc.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.