JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Get yourself into the Halloween spirit with songs and stories of fright told by monsters.
The Log House Theatre will present the premiere of “Tales of Music & Monsters” by Christopher Collins and Tim Dabbs at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday in the black box theater of the M. Josephine Paul Family Museum at Community Arts Center of Cambria County, 1217 Menoher Blvd., Westmont.
The cabaret-style production features original “chilling and terrifying” monologues, along with works of Edgar Allen Poe, all coupled with song. Each piece, from tale to melody, is bolstered with dramatic storytelling.
Angela R. Godin, executive director of the arts center, said they previewed a sampling of the project in March and they were captivated.
“There are so many levels of nuance and character-driven stories within the monologues and the songs performed that it really draws the audience in,” she said.
“We are so excited to provide our community with something fun and fitting for the spooky season. These performances welcome the entire family; however, the elaborate costumes do provide an extra element of fright, making it all the more fun.”
Collins, a resident of Ebensburg, first collaborated with the arts center and Dabbs in 2021 to present “A Jimmy Stewart Christmas,” which was a tribute show to three of Jimmy Stewart’s films and was previously performed at Carnegie Hall.
He wrote all of the original monologues in “Tales of Music & Monsters,” with the exception of Edgar Allan Poe’s “A Tell Tale Heart.”
In addition, Collins has been a performer with the Parlor Players at Dillweed Bed & Breakfast for many years.
“I’m very grateful for the opportunity to weave tales of fright from the monsters themselves into the fantastic musical journey of Tim Dabbs,” he said.
Dabbs has a well-developed finger-style guitar technique, a product of more than 40 years of teaching and performing acoustic music.
His melodic playing style complements his tenor voice and is well suited to the topical songs, as well as the tender ballads that make up his repertoire.
Dabbs writes in the topical style much of the time and has mastered the story song.
“I’m excited to be a part of the ‘Tales of Music & Monsters’ production with Chris Collins,” he said. “I think that what makes this show so interesting is the extreme contrast between my soothing music and Chris’ somewhat disturbing monster tales.”
Proceeds from the event will benefit programming at the arts center.
Tickets are $12 for members and $17 for nonmembers.
They can be purchased in advance online at www.caccc.org or at the door.
For more information, call 814-255-6515.
