JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Family madness takes center stage in a production that will have audiences laughing their way through this zany play.
The Log House Theatre will present “Arsenic & Old Lace” in the M. Josephine Paul Family Museum at the Community Arts Center of Cambria County, 1217 Menoher Blvd., Westmont.
Showtimes are 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.
The farce by Joseph Otto Kesselring includes slapstick and traditional comedy, along with an intriguing plot line.
Angela R. Godin, executive director of the arts center and director of the production, said “Arsenic & Old Lace” is one of her all-time favorite productions.
“The production really has something for everyone – comedy, slapstick, suspense, mystery and even murder,” she said.
Drama critic Mortimer Brewster’s engagement announcement is upended when he discovers a corpse in his elderly aunts’ window seat.
Mortimer rushes to tell Abby and Martha before they stumble upon the body themselves, only to learn that the two old women aren’t just aware of the dead man in their parlor – they killed him.
Between his aunts’ penchant for poisoning wine, a brother who thinks he’s Teddy Roosevelt and another brother using plastic surgery to hide from the police – not to mention Mortimer’s own hesitancy about marriage – it’ll be a miracle if Mortimer makes it to his wedding.
“Arsenic and Old Lace” is a classic black comedy about the only thing more deadly than poison: family.
“There will be nonstop laughter, and it is a truly do-not-miss production,” Godin said.
The cast includes Trish Schutte as Abby Brewster; Darlene Lopresti as Martha Brewster; Doyle Yernaux as Teddy Brewster; Matt Tracey as Mortimer Brewster; Rosalie DiPaola as Elaine Harper; Jose Otero as the Rev. Dr. Harper; Michael O’Connor as Jonathan Brewster; Koa Beam as Dr. Einstein; Michael Cashaw as Mr. Gibbs; Mark Ed as Mr. Witherspoon; Kyra R. Miller as Officer Brophy; Katheen Schutte as Officer O’Hara; Jose Otero as Lieutenant Rooney; and Kaylie Alexa Heming as Dead Body 1 and 2.
“I am so fortunate to have an all-star cast,” Godin said. “We have a number of brand-new actors and some of the community’s returning favorites. The blending of talent is incredible.”
The production is rated PG-13.
Proceeds will benefit programming at the arts center.
Tickets are $12 for members and $17 for nonmembers. Flex Pass options are available.
An opening night party with food and refreshments will be held following the Feb. 17 production. Cost is an additional $15 and registration is required in advance.
Tickets can be purchased by calling the arts center at 814-255-6515 or online at www.caccc.org.
