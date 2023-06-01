JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – This Saturday a group of 40 local vocalists will take part in what one described as “the opportunity of a lifetime” when they take the stage at Carnegie Music Hall in New York City and perform under the direction of area conductor Jeffrey Webb.
“It’s a dream-like fantasy,” Webb said.
“That, for performers at least in this country, is the top place to be.”
The group will have its first practice on Thursday with an on-stage rehearsal Friday, then perform on Saturday.
Webb will conduct the choir members for Vivaldi’s “Magnificat” then they will join with another chorus to perform “Gloria” by John Rutter.
“I’m really, really excited for the singers that I’m bringing,” he said.
The Johnstown Symphony Chorus and University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown Choir director was approached about this opportunity by MidAmerica Productions.
Webb said he was suggested to the group, which recruits conductors from all over, by a colleague at Carnegie Mellon University. Webb has been conducting since his undergraduate studies at Allegheny College and has a master’s degree in choral conducting from Binghamton University.
Although there was a slight delay to the performance, Webb was more than happy to accept the offer and bring along local singers from the groups he directs.
“You never get into a profession like this thinking you’ll end up at Carnegie Hall,” Webb said. “It is sort of a big deal for me as a minority to go to Carnegie Hall and be on the same stage as Benny Goodman, Duke Ellington and The Beatles.”
The vocalists are just as excited about the performance.
“My first thoughts were ‘I’m going, I don’t care what it costs,’ ” Karen Soliday said.
She’s a soprano with the JSO choir and serves as its president.
“It’s an exciting feeling,” Soliday said. “It’s the opportunity of a lifetime for me. I’ve been looking forward to it since we heard about it.”
Webb is in New York already and Soliday will join him with the other vocalists on Wednesday.
Soliday said beside the performance, she’s most looking forward to seeing the music hall and meeting other chorus members.
“It’s just going to be a special experience for everybody,” she said.
The performance will be at 7 p.m. in Stern Auditorium on the Perelman Stage.
