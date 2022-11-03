JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Local musicians are coming together to bring two classic albums to life on a Johnstown stage.
The Classic Vinyl Concert Series will present “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band” and “Abbey Road” by The Beatles at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the State Theater of Johnstown, 336 Main St., downtown Johnstown.
Jeff Webb, associate professor of music at the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown and co-creator of the series, said the inaugural concert in February featuring Stevie Wonder’s “Songs in the Key of Life” was well-received.
“It was fabulous and the response from audience members was overwhelming, and it was a nice respite from everything happening,” he said. “The people who attended said to other people, if they didn’t go, they missed something big, and, ‘Don’t miss the next one.’ As a result, we’re doing two performances for this show.”
Saturday’s show is sold out, and there are a limited number of tickets available for Friday’s show.
Webb said “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band” and “Abbey Road” fit in line with what the series is trying to accomplish in choosing groups and albums that people are familiar with.
“People know The Beatles and know their music, so to generate interest in the series, we are focusing on people and bands who we think have wide appeal,” he said.
The 28-piece band will feature regional music educators and musicians in bands, including Jane West and Jenny Drummey on vocals; Mike Meketa and Webb on keyboards; Randy Penrod and Josh Covert on guitars; Scott Jeffreys on bass; Dom Peruso Jr. and Kraig Maldet on drums and percussion; Josh Hillard, Kenneth Young, Joshua Brumbaugh, Greg Maiocco, Dan Hutton, Becky Catelinet, Dennis Emert, Scott Pappal and Kelly Myers on brass and woodwinds; and Angela Brumbaugh, Lisa Pierce, Zelie Eger, Allyn Lambert, John Repsher, Corey Shawley, Darlene Lopresti, Brad Holuta and Kelly Detwiler on strings.
“ ‘Sgt. Pepper’s’ is a complicated album because the original concept of the album was to try to create an album that was not intended to be played live,” Webb said. “If you go to play it live, there are some things you have to work out with sound effects and instrumentation. We wanted to try and replicate the album as best as we could, and as a result we now have a whole string ensemble and a bass clarinet, so there’s some unique instrumentation.”
He said there are many returning members to the series who performed in the first concert.
“They were enthusiastic about playing again because of the success of the last performance,” Webb said. “There also have been people who have come up to me and asked how they can get in on the action, so I like that other local musicians are wanting to participate. It’s fun and everybody believes in what we’re trying to get accomplished by bringing these albums to life in the best possible way we can.”
Webb said audiences will be blown away by the performance.
“I don’t know if people are prepared for what they are going to hear or see,” he said. “The amount of talent that’s here and the talent they’ll be exposed to from our local area is going to be great.”
Plans are in the works for two series concerts to be offered next year.
Tickets are $20 and can be purchased online at www. statetheaterofjohnstown.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.