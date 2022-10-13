LIGONIER, Pa. – The history of the past will be brought to the present at an area festival.
The annual Fort Ligonier Days will be held from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday in downtown Ligonier.
The three-day event – which commemorates a military victory by the British and their colonial allies at Fort Ligonier on Oct. 12, 1758 – will feature a parade, a 5K race/walk, more than 200 juried craft vendors and 30 food booths, musical entertainment and wine tasting.
“Many people use Fort Ligonier Days as a reason for gathering and getting together, and while they’re at it, they have a darn good festival right down the street with excellent food, excellent crafts and a parade that’s next to none,” said Jack McDowell, festival chairman. “It was rated No. 1 in Westmoreland County for festivals, and it has a pretty good reputation. I think it’s one of the best small-town festivals in America.”
A highlight of the festival is the parade that will step off at 11 a.m. Saturday.
The parade will include high school bands, floats, novelty vehicles, marching units, veterans groups, military reenactors and noted local personalities.
“The parade is going to be great,” McDowell said.
On the grounds of the fort, visitors will find a living history encampment showing frontier life, military tactics, drills, cannon firing, ceremonies, Highlanders, Redcoats, French troops, frontier men and women, Indians and music from 1758.
Re-enactments of the Battle of Fort Ligonier will be held at 1:30 and 3:30 p.m. Saturday and 1 and 3 p.m. Sunday.
There will be free admission to Fort Ligonier for children 17 and younger Saturday and Sunday.
Musical entertainment will feature country, Americana, trucker rock, tropical rock and ’80s music on two stages.
Distilleries and wineries from across the state will be offering samples throughout the weekend.
The Fort Ligonier Days 5K run will begin at 8:30 a.m. Sunday at Ligonier Valley High School, followed by the 5K walk.
Awards will be presented following the event.
“Last year was a very good year, and we had merchants who have been coming here for 40 years say that last year was the best year they’ve had anywhere ever,” McDowell said. “They come here and break all their records, so it’s a good indicator that the event is healthy and successful.”
He said he hopes people will come out and enjoy themselves and plan on making return trips to Ligonier.
“The festival puts the word out there about Ligonier and shows us a in good light, so it’s the best advertising we can do for Ligonier Valley,” McDowell said.
For more information and a complete schedule of events, visit www.fortligonierdays.com.
