SOMERSET, Pa. – Celebrate the Fourth of July holiday in festive style at this community gathering.
Kiwanis Club of Somerset will host its “Ignite the Night” Independence Day spectacular beginning at 6:30 p.m. Monday at Somerset Area High School Stadium, 645 S. Columbia St., Somerset.
“We are excited to bring the Somerset community together for an evening of celebration and entertainment,” said Roslyn Pugh, event organizer. “We were approached by Somerset Inc. and they were looking for someone to take it over this year, and we thought it would be a fun opportunity for our group to provide for the children of our community.”
On hand will be local organizations and event sponsors who will be distributing items to attendees.
“This year, we’ve expanded it to a community event because in years past, it was simply fireworks,” Pugh said. “This is a team event with all the Kiwanis members and sponsors jumping in to make this a great evening for our community.”
Food vendors include Skinny’s BBQ, Blanca Martin Shaved Ice, Domino’s Pizza and Mountain Kettle Corn.
There also will be face-painting, a DJ providing musical entertainment, Somerset Trust Co.’s mascot and the Josh Dunmyer race team’s car.
“The Kiwanis will be handing out free books, and the Somerset County Library will be present offering information on its services and resources,” Pugh said.
At around 9:30 p.m., a fireworks show will light up the night sky.
“Having fireworks is a community event that has always happened in Somerset,” Pugh said. “It’s a popular event.”
For those unable to attend the festivities, a live stream will be provided on youtube.com/live/JV37Ao-v8uE?feature=share.
“At approximately 9:15 p.m., that link will go live,” Pugh said.
“We will have an emcee who will take you around and show you what’s going on. The hope is we’ll also be able to live stream the fireworks.”
Pugh said the goal is to expand the event for next year to include more offerings.
“We want to give our community a place to enjoy family and friends, and to have a safe and enjoyable holiday,” she said.
There is no admission fee.
Donations for next year’s event are being accepted and can be made by calling Pugh at 814-701-1170 or by emailing somersetkiwanisclub@gmail.com.
For more information, visit Kiwanis Club of Somerset’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064606902712.
