JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – You’ll be feeling the blues during this concert performance.
Oilhouse Live, in cooperation with the Johnstown Area Heritage Association, will present the Katie Henry Band, with special guest Stone Bridge Blues Band, at 6 p.m. Thursday inside the Community Foundation Oilhouse at Peoples Natural Gas Park, 90 Johns St., downtown Johnstown.
“We’ve had a tremendous season of live music at Peoples Natural Gas Park so far, and are thrilled to continue it with Katie Henry as she kicks off her latest tour,” said Shelley Johansson, director of communications for JAHA.
“She’s a rising star on the blues scene, and her current album is No. 7 on the Billboard blues chart.”
The New Jersey songwriter and multi-instrumentalist mixes genres of blues, rock, rhythm and blues, funk, pop, soul and country, showing her rocking style with every show.
Her 2018 debut album “High Road” was Blues Blast Music Awards and International Bluegrass Music Association nominated.
Henry had her international breakout on Ruf’s 2022 Blues Caravan Revue.
With the release of her second album, “On My Way,” she has found another gear.
Whether slinging her Gibson SG, hammering the keys, or hollering up a storm, the 10 original songs, co-written with bassist and slide-guitarist Antar Goodwin, announced her as an alchemist who creates gemstones from the base metals of American roots.
“There’s a great range of songs on this album,” Henry said.
“You get a sense of the things I’ve been going through, the fights I’ve won, the fights I’ve lost, and the determination needed to continue. All wrapped in a rock and roots package.”
She said “On My Way” is a personal album that was recorded during the pandemic.
“It was so fun to be able to record in a room with people after feeling isolated for such a long time,” Henry said.
“The majority of the album was laid down live, and I love that feeling. It’s like capturing lightning in a bottle.”
Johnstown-based Stone Bridge Blues Band has been playing on area stages for more than 12 years.
They’ve brought their renditions of the blues classics to audiences all over central and western Pennsylvania while staying true to the art form and to the masters of American music that is the blues.
The band has covered songs by Muddy Waters, B.B. King and Howlin’ Wolf.
“It’s going to be a fantastic, intimate evening inside the Community Foundation Oilhouse,” Johansson said.
General admission tickets are $15 in advance or $20 at the door.
Tickets can be purchased online at www.jaha.org/events/katie-henry-band.
