Music celebration kicks on Juneteenth events

Dancers from the Flood City Youth Fitness Academy perform in Peoples Natural Gas Park in Johnstown on Saturday, June 11, 2022, as part of a Juneteenth Musical Celebration.

 By Katie Smolen
ksmolen@tribdem.com

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – To celebrate Juneteenth, numerous activities have been planned in Central Park in downtown Johnstown.

Events include:

Thursday

• Health fair, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Johnstown Symphony Orchestra with Maestro James Blachly, 12 to 1 p.m.

• UPJ CommuniTeams Activities, 12 to 4 p.m.

• Rachel Allen and Norman Ed, 12 to 4 p.m.

• “Yoko” the talking cockatoo, 2 to 3 p.m.

• Author Paul Ricci, 3 to 4 p.m.

• Bollywood dancing, 4 to 5 p.m.

• Kulani dance group, 5 to 6 p.m.

• Ibeji Drum Ensemble, of Pittsburgh, 6  to 7 p.m.

Friday

• Dragonfly Balloons, 1 to 3 p.m.

• Roundtable discussion of the history of Black people in Johnstown, 2 to 4 p.m.

• Smooth Sound Band, 6 to 8 p.m.

• Aaron “The Entertainer” Jefferson, 7 p.m.

Saturday

• Juneteenth parade, 12 to 1 p.m.

• Matt Hill and friends, 1:30 to 2 p.m.

• Heroes’ Alley – A Salute to African-American Veterans in Johnstown, 2 to 4 p.m.

• NASAA Percussionist, blend of North and South American drumming, 4 to 6 p.m.

• Music by Atayay El Unico, 6 to 8 p.m.

Sunday

• Minister Dr. Toni White with Christ Centered Community Choir, 2 to 3 p.m.

• MSB Designs and Dreams Youth Fashion Show, 4 to 5 p.m.

• Music by Jeff Webb and the Delectable Sound, 6 to 8 p.m.

Kelly Urban is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. She can be reached at (814) 532-5073. Follow her on Twitter @KellyUrban25.

