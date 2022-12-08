JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A holiday pops spectacular will bring festive fun.
The Johnstown Symphony Orchestra will present “Home for the Holidays” at 3 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Pasquerilla Performing Arts Center on the Pitt-Johnstown campus, Richland Township.
The concert will feature the Johnstown Symphony Chorus, the Johnstown Symphony Youth Orchestra and Inclined to Sing, along with a special appearance by the Westmont Presbyterian Church bell choir.
Music Director James Blachly said the Johnstown Symphony Orchestra’s holiday pops concert has become an essential part of the season for thousands in the community, and it wouldn’t be Christmas without it.
“This year, we are doubling our gift to the region by offering two performances instead of one,” he said. “This year may be the biggest holiday concert we’ve ever put on as an orchestra, with all four of our companion ensembles performing and the opportunity for audience members to submit photographs of their favorite snowy hometown memories.”
More than 200 performers will take part in the concert, with ensemble directors Jeffrey Webb, David Anderson, Valerie Galczynski, Beth Pile and Helen Kirchbaum sharing the podium.
Selections include favorites from the Boston Pops, music from “Home Alone,” “Waltz of the Snowflakes” from Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s “The Nutcracker,” the JSO premiere of Samuel Coleridge-Taylor’s “Christmas Overture” and a new arrangement by Blachly.
In addition, Community Strings will perform in the lobby when concertgoers arrive.
As part of the symphony’s “Hometown” season theme, audience members will be invited to sing along to holiday favorites.
“We really want the audience to be a part of the concert in a couple ways – by singing along as part of the concert and by sending us their favorite snowy hometown pictures,” said Erin Codey, executive director of the JSO.
Crowd-sourced images will be projected behind the orchestra as part of the program.
“We want to see them all – photos of the big storms, pictures of first snows and snapshots of sled-riders,” Codey said.
Through Friday, JPG or PNG images can be emailed to info@Johnstownsymphony.org and should include your name, the location of where the picture was taken and the approximate year of the photo. Photos also can be uploaded through the JSO website at www.johnstownsymphony.org/snowy-hometown.
The concert is partially underwritten by Jim Hargreaves.
Ticket prices range from $38 to $58, with a small number of tickets reserved for “Pick Your Price” purchasing.
Tickets can be ordered by calling 814-535-6738 or online at www.johnstownsymphony.org.
