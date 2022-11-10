JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – This symphonic fairy tale will take youngsters and their families on a musical journey.
The Johnstown Symphony Orchestra will present “Family Concert: Peter and the Wolf” at 3 p.m. Saturday at the Pasquerilla Performing Arts Center on the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown campus, Richland Township, and 3 p.m. Sunday at Somerset Area High School, 645 S. Columbia Ave., Somerset.
The concert is the second time Music Director James Blachly has designed a program with children and families in mind.
“We are excited to be bringing the JSO concert to both Cambria County and Somerset County by performing ‘Peter and the Wolf’ at Somerset High School,” said Erin Codey, executive director of the JSO. “It is the first time the JSO has performed in Somerset in many years, and our hope is to continue bringing orchestral music to the people both inside and outside the concert hall.”
The one-hour program will feature songs including Sergei Prokofiev’s “Peter and the Wolf”; Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” from “Encanto”; and the “Toy Symphony.”
“Our program features one of the most-known pieces for orchestra, Sergei Prokofiev’s ‘Peter and the Wolf,’ ” Blachly said.
“Several of our players have shared that it was listening to this piece years ago that inspired them to become professional musicians, and I hope playing it for our audience will invoke the same response.”
In addition, members of the Johnstown Concert Ballet, under the direction of Bethany Thomas, will be performing.
“She has refreshed the original choreography for ‘Peter and the Wolf’ and mod ernized it with costumes and set designs,” Codey said.
Maggi Lazzari and Jessica Moore, members of Girl Scout Troop 46328, will be hosting an “Instrument Petting Zoo,” where attendees can touch and hold various musical instruments played by the orchestra, beginning at 2 p.m. in the lobby of PPAC.
The concert is being underwritten in part by Croyle-Nielsen Therapeutic Associates.
Prior to the Saturday concert, the JSO will hold a closed rehearsal experience specifically for the clients Croyle-Nielsen serves through their programs for adults with intellectual disabilities.
“We want all people to be able to experience the orchestra in a manner that will meet the individual needs of each person,” Codey said. “For many, the typical concert environment and concert hall setting do not meet the needs of all, and we are honored to offer this opportunity to Croyle-Nielsen.”
Lazzari and Moore also will work with clients during their rehearsal experience to guide them through holding and interacting with the musical instruments of the “Instrument Petting Zoo.”
In conjunction with the concert, the Johnstown Children’s Museum at the Heritage Discovery Center will offer wolf mask-making classes Sunday through Friday for children. They can create a mask to wear to the concert and will receive a coupon for discounted tickets to the shows.
For more information, call 814-539-1889.
To increase accessibility to all audience members, “Pick Your Price” tickets will be available for the PPCA performance only.
Through the website at www.johnstownsymphony.org, individuals can purchase tickets at a price more amenable to their price point.
“This is the first year PYP tickets have been initiated, and our hope is to allow our community members to set a price they are comfortable with for their budget,” Codey said. “These tickets are limited and do come on a first-come, first-serve basis through the website.”
Tickets for the PPAC show range from $38 to $58 for adults, and $10 for students. Discounts are available for for veterans and seniors.
Seating at the Somerset Area High School performance is general admission with tickets at $28 for adults, $23 for veterans and seniors, and $10 for students.
Tickets can be ordered by calling 814-535-6738 or online at www.johnstownsymphony.org.
