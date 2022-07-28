JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The Johnstown Symphony Orchestra has named an interim executive director to manage the organization’s transition.
The symphony announced that the board has selected Erin Codey to serve in the position, and she will step in to replace Jessica Satava, who has accepted the role of executive director of the Greenville Symphony Orchestra in Greenville, South Carolina.
Codey will manage the business operations of the orchestra in partnership with music director James Blachly as a national search is mounted for the permanent director.
“I am thrilled to serve the Johnstown Symphony Orchestra as the interim executive director during this transition,” Codey, a Johnstown resident, said.
“Jessica Satava and James Blachly have built a strong foundation and structure for the orchestra to continue developing and growing for years to come. I am committed to leading the JSO in accomplishing our season 94 goals through dedication, efficiency and the belief in the transformative power of the arts.”
Codey, who recently moved to the area from New Jersey, received her undergraduate degree in media production from Quinnipiac University, and a master’s degree in art education.
She has experience in retail management and television production.
But for the past 12 years, she educated students in the visual and performing arts.
Codey was nominated as the “2022 Teacher of the Year” by her colleagues and community members for her leadership and dedication to arts.
“I am looking forward to a strong partnership with Erin to continue the mission of the orchestra to serve our community through music,” said Blachly.
“We have an exciting season ahead, and her leadership will be key to creating the exciting experiences we have planned for our audiences and ensuring our engagement and education work remains strong.”
Mark Addleman, president of the JSO board of trustees, said they are confident in Codey’s abilities in what she brings to the symphony.
“All who meet her will note that she possesses a rare blend of warmth, energy, experience and efficiency that will ensure our stability as we look for the next permanent executive director of the orchestra,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.