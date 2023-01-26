JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Now in its 94th season, the Johnstown Symphony Orchestra is asking for the public’s support to keep the music coming.
The nonprofit organization has kicked off its annual fund drive with a digital campaign embracing community, and it has announced a goal of raising $160,000.
“I am filled with gratitude for the generosity of our community toward the JSO, and their continued support,” said Karen Azer, co-chairwoman of the fund drive and JSO board of trustees member.
“It’s an honor to be part of the inspiring work the orchestra is doing to serve our community through music. No gift to the annual fund campaign is too small, and you may be assured that it will be put to excellent use to ensure we can continue to provide music education, engagement and incredible experiences for all.”
The campaign launched with $40,000 in personal pledges from the JSO board of trustees and advisers, and an additional $10,000 from Concurrent Technologies Corp.
The annual fund drive provides crucial operating support to ensure the sustenance of the organization.
As with symphony orchestras nationwide, the price of a concert ticket covers a fraction of the expenses required to put on concerts, sustain educational programming and serve the community through the many avenues music provides for growth, learning, collaboration and community pride.
In addition to the professional orchestra, community members participate in the Johnstown Symphony Youth Orchestra, Johnstown Symphony Chorus, Inclined to Sing Children’s Chorus and Community Strings.
This year, the JSO has partnered with producer and director Matthew Otis, of Bedford, to create a video capturing the momentum and energy of a JSO concert in bringing the community together through music.
Its focus includes the move of the JSO office to downtown Johnstown, the region’s landscape, various performing spaces and the musicians and singers of the JSO.
The Grand Halle on Broad Street and State Theater of Johnstown are two of the featured locations.
“The community has continually demonstrated its belief in the importance of the arts and music to positively impact our regional economy and our quality of life through strong support for the Johnstown Symphony Orchestra,” said Edward J. Sheehan Jr., co-chairman of the fund drive and president and CEO of CTC.
“The JSO continues to build upon its creativity, energy and dedication in celebrating our region and talent.”
Music Director James Blachly said they are thrilled to be launching the annual fund celebrating the homegrown talent of artists who grew up here, live here and have a deep connection to the area.
“I just want to say thank you – every one of you who makes the decision to support this orchestra becomes a key part of all that we do, from our professional orchestra to our vibrant youth programs, and our engagements in schools,” he said.
“Thank you for making this symphony an integral part of the growth of this region.”
To view the campaign video, visit www.johnstownsymphony.org.
Those interested in donating to the campaign can call the JSO office at 814-535-6738.
