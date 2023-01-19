JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A collection of photography capturing the beauty of the world around us is being showcased in an area exhibition.
“My Journey Through the Lens,” a photography exhibit by David Kasuba, is on display through Feb. 25 in the Black Box Theater gallery at Bottle Works, 411 Third Ave. in the Cambria City section of Johnstown.
The exhibit is Kasuba’s first solo show of his work.
“People encouraged me to reach out to Bottle Works, and it’s been a year-and-a-half process, but we were able to get it worked out,” the Johnstown resident said. “I’m excited to see my photos on display.”
The show features 50 photographs that includes portraits, macro shots and abstracts.
“Most of my work is landscape. That’s what I like doing the most,” Kasuba said. “They’re from all over the place, I’ve been in West Virginia, Colorado, South Carolina and Maine. I try to take a trip each year to where I haven’t been. I also like to go to Ohiopyle and Ricketts Glen State Park.”
He said the exhibit offers a mix of photographs of varying sizes that were taken in the past few months, along with others that were shot 10 years ago.
“For about 15 of them, I’ve done my own framing from old barn wood and an aspen tree that I saw in Colorado,” Kasuba said.
He said he finds inspiration when he’s out hiking and trying to capture a grand landscape.
“It’s always been about the journey, getting lost through the lens from sunrise to sunset, trying to capture that perfect shot that brings me and other so much joy,” Kasuba said.
He said he enjoys sharing his vision with family and friends, and hopes his work will inspire others to spend more time in nature.
“I hope they’ll want to see more and make a trip to these places,” Kasuba said.
His works has been published in newspapers and magazines and has been accepted in art shows, where he’s received recognition.
All the photos in the show, except for the portraits, are available for purchase.
To celebrate the exhibit, an opening reception will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday.
Kasuba will be on hand to discuss his photos and answer questions on his process.
Light refreshments will be served.
There is no fee to attend the exhibition.
Gallery hours are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays.
For more information on Kasuba’s photography, visit www.davidkasubaphotography.com.
