JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Artists who play an array of musical styles are coming together to entertain audiences at this upcoming performance.
Tim Wetmiller and Friends will perform as part of the Johnstown Concert Series at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at First Presbyterian Church, 309 Lincoln St., downtown Johnstown.
“This is a group that is coming together just for this concert,” said Wetmiller, a Johnstown native who lives in Seattle. “We’ll be performing an eclectic mix of jazz, Latin American, blues and country standards, along with a few original compositions.”
The group is comprised of Wetmiller on violin, Matt Sircely on mandolin, John Bagnato on guitar and Jason Rafalak on bass.
Wetmiller is an improviser, skilled at playing traditional and improvised music in styles from gypsy jazz and western swing to Latin and Cuban. In Seattle, he plays bluegrass with Dysfunction Junction and the Neighborhood Boys, and he performs traditional Latin American folk music with the Los Flacos ensemble.
Wetmiller last played for the concert series in 2019 with Hot Club Sandwich.
Sircely is a songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, instructor, producer and writer. He is a frequent contributor to The Fretboard Journal, leads workshops at music events across the country and served as adjunct instructor at Cornish College of the Arts in Seattle. His “Humdinger Process” is his first release of original songs.
“Matt Sircely has been a longtime musical collaborator of mine in Washington and also originally hails from Pennsylvania,” Wetmiller said. “He’s always eager, like myself, to come back and perform and visit with old friends and family.”
Bagnato studied improvisation with Don Cherry at the Naropa Institute and with Geri Allen during his doctoral studies at the University of Pittsburgh, where he researched the significance of blindness among popular recorded blues and gospel musicians.
As a guitarist living in New Orleans for a decade prior to Hurricane Katrina, he performed and toured with Big Chief Donald Harrison Jr. in Africa, South America, the Caribbean and Europe, and recorded with Mario Adnet, Bill Summers and Trombone Shorty.
“I first met guitarist and Johnstown native John Bagnato when I was in high school, and have been very fortunate to play with him in various ensembles over the years,” Wetmiller said.
Rafalak plays acoustic and electric bass and has been in demand for performance and session work in the Pittsburgh area for more than a decade.
His 100-plus album credits include work with jazz and funk drummer Poogie Bell, Appalachian folk duo The Early Mays, singer Joy Ike and Buffalo Rose.
“The talented and versatile Pittsburgh-based musician Jason Rafalak will be filling out the sound on the bass,” Wetmiller said.
Following the performance, a a meet-and-greet with the artists will be held.
“I always have a great time playing with these exceptional musicians and look forward to participating again in this wonderful concert series,” Wetmiller said.
Tickets are $15 each or two for $25 for adults, $10 for seniors and $5 for students, and can be bought in advance or at the door. For more information, visit www.johnstownmusic.org.
