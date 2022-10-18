JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Calling all ghosts, goblins and things that go bump in the night.The Johnstown Halloween Parade will take over downtown streets beginning at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
It will follow the traditional half-mile route up Main Street from Sargent’s Stadium at the Point, turn left onto Clinton Street and end on Washington Street.
The parade is being organized by Cambria Regional Chamber, Visit Johnstown, Discover Downtown Johnstown Partnership and Johnstown Redevelopment Authority.
“Last year, when the former sponsor of the Halloween parade decided they were no longer going to do it, a bunch of us were talking about how the community deserves a Halloween parade, so we decided amongst our organizations that we had the manpower and talent to pull off the event to keep the tradition alive,” said Melissa Radovanic, president of Discover Downtown Johnstown Partnership.
She said it’s great to see organizations coming together for a common goal.
“We know the community loves these types of events,” Radovanic said. “This is a community event and we couldn’t imagine not having a Halloween parade.”
The parade will feature 58 entries.
Participants include nonprofits, businesses, marching bands, fire companies and Halloween parade enthusiasts.
“There’s a great variety of groups this year, and we’re really encouraged by the number groups who are participating,” Radovanic said.
There will be no grandstand or judging.
Radovanic said last year’s parade drew large crowds, with people lining the streets.
“We were encouraged by the turnout, and we’re expecting to see an even larger crowd this year,” she said.
Radovanic said the parade is an important activity for Johnstown because it’s a family tradition.
“I can think back to attending the Halloween parade when I was a young child, and I think all of us who are putting this together have that same memory,” she said. “We have to keep it going for the current generation of local kids.”
In addition, families can check out the Park Boneyard Halloween display in Central Park.
The animated musical scene features a 512-square-foot “cemetery” complete with pumpkins, tombstones, skeletons, Tiki torches, strobe lights and a fog machine.
It plays “The Addams Family” theme song, “Ghostbusters,” “This Is Halloween” and “Thriller” in a 12-minute song set.
The display will play from 6 to 9 p.m. each night through Halloween.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.