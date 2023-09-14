JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Johnstown Fashion Week will be held through Saturday at various sites throughout Johnstown. It will feature styles and trends from local and regional designers, along with models and professionals in the industry.
Johnstown Fashion Week organizer Camillya Taylor, owner of Camille’s House of Styles and Boutique, 161 Village St. in the Moxham section of Johnstown, said that a one-day fashion event held in February was received well by the community.
“It went better than we expected and sold-out a month before,” she said. “People are definitely interested in fashion. There have been fashion shows, but once you start opening it up to designers and people who are creative, it provides an outlet.”
Taylor said she wanted to offer a week-long event that would also provide classes that would educate people on maneuvering through the fashion world.
“There’s photographers who are amazing and are looking to reach out and help people,” she said. “There’s also branding and modeling classes. It’s different things that are going on that are all a part of fashion.”
• Fashion Week Kids will be presented at 6 p.m. Thursday at Knockerball 814, 422 Main St., downtown Johnstown.
“This is exciting, and we have quite a few kids who will be participating,” Taylor said. “I want to have a party with the kids that incorporates fashion with three different sets for a fashion show. There will be selfie stations and a bounce house, and it’ll be kid-friendly.”
Tickets are $5 for children with the purchase of a $20 adult ticket.
• At 6 p.m. Friday, the When Art Meets Fashion Show will be held in the VIP Loft at Flood City Café, 137 Clinton St., downtown Johnstown.
“I’ve joined up with ArtHouse6, and we’re taking artists and fashion designers and putting them together,” Taylor said. “We have one young lady who paints denim jackets, and I’ll have a couple artists who paint models. We’ll have artists there and you’ll be able to buy art, and we’ll have designers there, so you can buy clothes.”
Tickets are $40.
• The week will culminate with a grand finale fashion show at 6 p.m. Saturday on Main Street in downtown Johnstown.
“We’re going to be celebrating the whole week,” Taylor said. “Forty-two models will walk down Main Street, and it’ll feature eight designers. There will be something there for everybody, and it will be family-friendly.”
There will also be musical entertainment and a VIP section at Balance Restaurant.
“It’s going to be a party with fashion,” Taylor said.
Cost is $40.
Johnstown Fashion Week advance tickets can be purchased at Visit Johnstown, 416 Main St., downtown Johnstown, or online at www.johnstownfashionweek.com.
Tickets can also be purchased at the door the day of the events.
