JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – You’ll be cruising for a good time while supporting a worthy cause at this event.
Johnstown Elks Lodge 175 will host its annual charity event, Cruise Classic XIV, from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday at Lorain Borough Park, 503 Green Valley St., Johnstown.
Ray Egnot, event chairman, said the show attracts a variety of vintage and classic vehicles, muscle and turners, classic trucks and motorcycles, along with vehicles that are a work in progress.
“They are beautiful and in mint condition,” he said. “These owners have a lot of time and work invested in these cars, and I’d be proud to show them off, too.”
Owners of the first 175 vehicles will receive dash plaques and goody bags.
Registration is $5 for the non-judged cruise.
Last year, the show attracted 158 cars, and organizers have set a goal of 200 this year.
“Last year, we also had our biggest spectator turnout,” Egnot said.
A highlight of the cruise will be the flag-raising ceremony at 2:30 p.m. to pay tribute to veterans and first responders.
“As Elks, part of our creed is to take care of our veterans,” Egnot said. “It’s a day to honor those who served, and we remember those who gave the ultimate sacrifice.”
With the help of the Charles T. Menoher VFW Post 155 Ritual Team, the flag will be raised 80 feet into the air by Conemaugh Volunteer Fire Department’s ladder truck.
“With the flag-raising, taps will be played and there will be a 21-gun salute,” Egnot said. “We’re taking the time out to remember what’s important. These people put their lives on the line for us, so we can take those 15 minutes and show them the respect they deserve.”
The club has invited firefighters, police, medical personnel and EMS personnel to participate in the ceremony.
Music will be provided by DJ Riggs.
Picnic-style food, including hamburgers, hot dogs, hot sausage, French fries, baked goods and beverages, will be available for purchase.
A basket raffle will be held throughout the event, with winning tickets to be drawn around 3:30 p.m. Winners do not need to be present.
There also will be a 50/50.
Proceeds will benefit the Pennsylvania Elks Home Service Program, which helps to improve the quality of life for children and adults with developmental disabilities throughout the state.
The cruise will be held rain or shine.
There is no admission fee.
