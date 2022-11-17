JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – This concert will feature a revered pianist tickling the ivories.
Clipper Erickson will perform as part of the Johnstown Concert Series at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at First Presbyterian Church, 309 Lincoln St., downtown Johnstown.
Erickson made his debut as a soloist with the Young Musicians Foundation Orchestra at age 19 in Los Angeles. He pursued studies at The Juilliard School, Yale University and Indiana University, training with renowned British pianist John Ogdon.
His interpretations began earning him top prizes at international competitions, including the Busoni and William Kapell.
Erickson has performed as a soloist with orchestras and in recitals in some of the most famous concert venues in the world, including the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C.; Carnegie Hall; and Symphony Space in New York.
Victoria Czarnek, a board member with the concert series, said Erickson has played twice previously for the series.
“His dynamic performance and ability to interact with the audience were well-received in both 2011 and 2018, which led to our decision to invite him back this season,” she said. “People can expect to be transported for an hour and a half from the many demands on their time to experience beautiful music in beautiful surroundings.”
She said Erickson can play not only technically flawlessly, but also with great sensitivity.
“He can play both powerfully and delicately, as the piece demands, and draws the listener into the music,” Czarnek said.
Erickson will present a program of classical music.
“The program includes one of Beethoven’s most famous piano sonatas, ‘Appassionata,’ aptly named after his death for the passion it evokes,” Czarnek said. “Even the pieces by more obscure composers are melodic and lovely. The evening will open with a tribute to Ukraine written by the father of Ukrainian music, Mykola Lysenko, and also includes pieces written by Amy Cheney-Beach, Florence Price and David Finko.”
As a teacher, Erickson is dedicated to nurturing the love and understanding of music in his classes and private lessons at Westminster Conservatory of Music in Princeton, New Jersey, and at Temple University in Philadelphia. He regularly gives master classes and performs in schools, encouraging and bringing out the gifts of future generations of musicians.
“Many people have studied at least a little piano at some point in their lives and appreciate the talent shown by someone who has dedicated his life to the piano,” Czarnek said. “This is a particularly good concert for young people currently taking piano or other instrumental lessons.”
Tickets are $15 each or two for $25 for adults, $10 for seniors and $5 for students, and can be bought in advance or at the door.
For more information, visit www.johnstownmusic.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.