JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The Johnstown Concert Ballet will host its “Teas and Tutus” from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Westmont Presbyterian Church, 601 Luzerne St., Johnstown.
There will be crafts, pictures with the Nutcracker, demonstrations by members of the senior company and participation to learn steps and dances.
Light refreshments will be served.
Tickets are $25 for an adult and child, and $15 for each additional child.
Each child will receive an admission ticket to the Dec. 3 performance of “The Nutcracker” at the Pasquerilla Performing Arts Center in Richland Township and a backstage tour.
Information: www.johnstownconcertballet.org.
