JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The house will be rocking at the kickoff of this Johnstown concert series.
John Gresh’s Gris-Gris with special guests Derek Woods Band will perform as part of the Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield Concert Series on Saturday at Peoples Natural Gas Park, 90 Johns St., downtown Johnstown.
Gates will open at 6 p.m., with Derek Woods Band performing at 7 p.m., followed by John Gresh’s Gris-Gris taking the stage at 9 p.m. The concert is free and open to the public.
“We’re excited about opening this free concert series on the Saturday of a three-day holiday weekend,” said Shelley Johansson, director of communications for Johnstown Area Heritage Association, which presents the series. “We have two acts that are proven crowd-pleasers, and we’re looking forward to a fabulous time.”
John Gresh’s Gris-Gris plays a variety of New Orleans rhythm and blues mixed with Americana music, and was one of the house bands at Pittsburgh’s NOLA in the Square in Market Square for nine years.
Band members include:
• Jimmy Adler, who has performed in Johnstown many times over the past 10 years. Adler and his band have represented the Blues Society of Western Pennsylvania in the International Blues Challenge in Memphis, Tennessee.
“Johnstown festival audiences know and enjoy Jimmy, and he’s such a remarkable entertainer and guitar player,” Johansson said. “This band presents music with a real New Orleans style, and they are so entertaining. This is definitely the type of music you want to dance to.”
• John Gresh, who performed for several years with the Grateful Dead tribute band Fungus. He studied jazz piano with the late Pittsburgh pianist and teacher Carl Arter.
• Larry Siefers, a multi-instrumentalist who performed with Pure Gold for many years, as well as a member of Norman Nardini’s band. He is in demand in Pittsburgh, Johansson said.
• Bob Peckman, a former member of The Skyliners, The Groove U and The Jaggerz. He also played with Pure Gold for close to 30 years.
• Mike Sweeney, an accomplished songwriter. Billy Price, Joe Grushecky and other regional artists have recorded Sweeney’s songs.
The Derek Woods Band is a nationally award-winning Americana/rock band from Pittsburgh, currently touring to support the release of a new full-length album, “Picture Yourself.”
The band has shared the stage with legendary acts such as Jefferson Starship, Leon Russell, Allman Betts Band, Cheech & Chong, Lisa Marie Presley, Rusted Root and Jimmy Herring, and has been featured at an events such as the AmeriServ Flood City Music Festival and the Woodstock 50th Anniversary at Yasgur’s Farm in Bethel, New York; and performed at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, California.
“Derek Woods Band is a strong regional act with sort of a jam band character to it,” Johansson said.
Rayne’s Backyard BBQ will be on site serving barbecue favorites. There also will be a bar. Those purchasing alcohol must show identification.
“It’s a fun thing to come down and make an evening of it with delicious festival food, beverages of your choice and really fantastic music,” Johansson said.
For more information, visit www.jaha.org.
