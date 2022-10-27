JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Come on out for a spooktacular evening of games, crafts, stories and lots of candy.
Johnstown Area Heritage Association will host its Halloween Hullabaloo from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday beginning at Heritage Discovery Center, 201 Sixth Ave. in the Cambria City section of Johnstown.
“We started using multiple locations for our Halloween event because of social distancing and found that it was really fun,” said Shelley Johansson, director of communications for JAHA. “This year, we are spotlighting interesting businesses in our Cambria City neighborhood.”
Locations include the Heritage Discovery Center and Johnstown Children’s Museum; Wagner-Ritter House & Garden, 418 Broad St.; Island Cuisine, 606 Broad St.; Ryan’s Artisan Goods, 424 Broad St.; and the boutiques of Stella Property Development and Event Production, including Cambria City Flowers and Sitara Studios and Gallery, 512 Chestnut St., and Brigid’s Cross, 314 Sixth Ave.
“This is a nice time for the community to come together to do some activities and safe trick-or-treating,” said Marisa Tracey, coordinator of the Johnstown Children’s Museum.
Attendees will receive passports with maps to take to each location, where they can participate in activities and load up on treats.
“At each location, you will receive a stamp, and if you get all of the places stamped on your passport you can bring that back at a later date for free children’s admission to the Heritage Discovery Center,” Tracey said.
At the Heritage Discovery Center, the Johnstown Children’s Museum will be open for play and there will be games, crafts, trick-or-treating and storytelling in the theater.
Wagner-Ritter House & Garden will be outfitted for the event as a witch’s house, and attendees will learn more about the house and can do a craft.
Island Cuisine, Ryan’s Artisan Goods and Stella’s boutiques will be open for regular business and handing out candy until 7 p.m.
Tracey said the event typically attracts a couple hundred people.
“It’s nice that it’s an ever-changing event where we can offer something different each year, and that makes it exciting, too,” she said. “We have our regular members who come, but we also have people who have never been here before, so that’s a great way to get them familiar with our locations and buildings and to see what we have to offer.”
Tickets are $8 for children, $6 for adults and $5 for child and adult JAHA members.
They can be purchased in advance online at www.jaha.org or at the door.
For more information, call 814-539-1889.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.