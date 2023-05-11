JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – This event will offer a culinary trip around the world without leaving town.
Bottle Works and the Unity Coalition of the Southern Alleghenies will host its annual Multicultural International Food Festival on Saturday at Bottle Works, 411 Third Ave. in the Cambria City section of Johnstown.
Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with dinner to begin at 6 p.m.
“The Multicultural International Food Festival is a very popular and beloved event,” said Melody Tisinger, co-director of Bottle Works.
“As part of the Bottle Works 30th anniversary celebration, we wanted to bring back staple programs that really celebrated cultures and the arts. This large scale ethnic dinner not only provides an amazing dining opportunity for those who attend, but attendees will get to learn more about the people and cultures that make up this great city.”
Attendees will have the opportunity to share traditional dishes and stories from their culture as a community chef.
“We wanted to find a way to bring a little culture and diversity to our area,” said Samaah Sbeitan, dinner coordinator and member of the Unity Coalition of the Southern Alleghenies.
“The Unity Coalition’s whole mission is to combat a negative vibe that some others get, so what better way than to break bread.”
In past years, the festival welcomed more than 100 different dishes from all over the world, including Libya, Egypt, Sweden, India, Philippines, Jordan, Hawaii, Afghanistan, Vietnam, Mexico, Turkey and Italy.
The dinner is BYOB, and drinks will be available for purchase.
“We’re welcoming anybody who is interested and we want to have a diverse palate of international cuisine,” Sbeitan said.
Those interested in participating can fill out a form at www.bottleworks.org or sites.google.com/view/unitycoalition/home, or call Sbeitan at 814-418-6530 or email at samaahs@gmail.com for more information.
Community chefs will receive a complimentary ticket to attend the dinner.
In addition to the dinner, guests will be able to enjoy various ethnic dance and musical performances from area artists, and international clothing will be on display.
“We’re sharing a part of all around the world without needing a passport, and it’s just a great experience,” Sbeitan said. “This is about enjoying something in this area where everybody is included and represented.”
Tickets are $30 for Bottle Works and Unity Coalition members, $35 for general admission and $20 for students 18 and younger.
Sponsorship opportunities are available.
Tickets can be purchased at the Art Works Gallery Shoppe during regular business hours or online www.bottleworks.org.
