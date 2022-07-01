EBENSBURG, Pa. – A case of the empty-nest blues led Marian Ross to find her artistic passion as owner of Follow Your Art.
“It started in 2012 when my kids graduated from their colleges and set out on their own careers and moved away,” the Carrolltown resident said.
“I started smashing glass and repurposing windows for what is now known as ‘Panes of Promise.’
“I needed a promising direction to vent my pain once my kids moved away and that name came about.”
Ross said she repurposed a shed into a glass-stomping oasis.
Glass-stomping oasis
“I started creating my ‘Panes of Promise,’ and it was really a nice retreat after working all day in a job I didn’t love, and I couldn’t wait to get home and create something inspiring,” she said.
“I started telling my family and friends what I was doing, and before I got pieces finished, they wanted to buy them.”
Each piece has a story behind it.
“I log and tag them and I know who owns every single piece, up to 73 pieces,” Ross said.
“They were created on large, repurposed wooden window frames that I would sand down, but I didn’t repaint or restain them because I liked the exposure of the history of the window. Once people knew what I was doing, they’d give me windows, and anywhere I’d see a colored vase or tray, I’d snatch it up and smash it and repuzzle it into something new.”
She said her designs include everything from florals to sunrises to dragonflies to fish to underwater and Christmas scenes.
“I’d get really detailed and they took a lot of time,” Ross said.
Seashell manipulation
In 2018, she branched out into seashell manipulation art and created her “Timeless Collection,” building scenic depictions of nursery rhymes and captured activities.
“I was designing glass onto window substrates and seashells onto wooden shadow boxes,” Ross said.
Follow Your Art came about because Ross wanted to get away from attending craft fairs.
“In fall 2019, I started investigating other artists who had the same thought process as me, who loved to create, but didn’t know what to do with their stuff if they didn’t sell it at craft fairs,” she said.
“I wondered if artists would like to house their art with me in my place.”
Co-op idea
Ross opened Follow Your Art at 226 W. High St., Ebensburg, in May 2020 with the idea of it being a co-op where artists could work together to help each other.
The gallery offered a place for artists to sell their art and also allowed for various workshops with area artisans.
“I was there for a year and a half, and we were advertising on Facebook and people were following and ticketing and workshops were happening,” Ross said.
“We were in 1,100 square feet and very limited on space, but we made it work. We had 15 to 20 people we could do in workshops in that space.”
She said every penny that was made went right back into the business.
‘Positive place’
“I just wanted a really happy, positive place to work and I wanted other people to come and feel that, and I think they did,” Ross said.
“In the first two years we were in business, we supplied over 35 different forms of art workshops, so that was anything from painting to sewing to crochet to decoupage to glass and seashell art.”
She said the business eventually outgrew the space, and in April, Follow Your Art relocated to the Cambria Office Towers at 313 W. High St., where it occupies the back suite on the first floor.
“With this space, I knew that I’d never have to move again if my business continues to grow like it did the first two years,” Ross said.
“There’s also three lots of free parking right outside the door.”
Follow Your Art features more than 50 artisans from Cambria, Blair and Huntingdon counties and artists from North Carolina and Peru, selling their handcrafted items.
As art is sold, it is replenished with new pieces at the leisure of the artist.
Currently, 25 workshops are offered, including alpaca needle felting, calligraphy and cursive writing, ceramics, floral applications, jewelry, mixed media, painting, pottery, scrapbooking and tapestry.
New workshops are being added based on what people are interested in.
There are workshops for senior citizens and children.
“We also developed Follow Your Art to Littles Landings to keep kids engaged all summer long,” Ross said.
“With this, kids are instructors, so it’s kids teaching kids.
“We’re introducing literacy to art.”
A new addition will be a Kids Camp that will be offered from noon to 2 p.m. July 11 to 15.
Open hours
Ross said her hope for Follow Your Art is that people will use the space more often.
“We created open hours from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays where people can come in and create,” she said.
“Now that’s school is out, kids are coming in to make projects and they don’t have to do the same thing or have an instructor.
“We introduce them to the art supplies we house here, and they can just go to town using their own imagination to create their own piece of art.”
Ross said she never imagined Follow Your Art would take off like it has and she’s grateful for the community support.
“There’s so much to do and it’s so much fun to create,” she said. “It’s an inspiring place to come to.”
Follow Your Art’s hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.
For more information, call 814-935-7533 or visit www.followyourartinc.com and Facebook at www.facebook.com/fyainc2020.
