WINDBER, Pa. – The 2023 season at Arcadia Theater in Windber will feature performances to keep patrons entertained throughout the year.
“We’re trying to find programs that we think people will enjoy and want to come and see,” said Jerry Ledney, executive director of the theater, 1418 Graham Ave.
“We also try to get programs that would attract a diverse group of ages. We want to make the season interesting for all people.”
The season will offer a variety of music, including rock ’n’ roll, pop, oldies, country and holiday tunes.
The season will kick off at 7:30 p.m. Saturday with Idol Kings – Tribute to Journey and REO Speedwagon.
The group performs the hits from two of the most influential groups of the ’80s rock era.
The band has won numerous awards and has been called the best tribute band in the Northeast.
“They do different tributes and their most popular one they do is Journey, but they’ll also be doing an REO Speedwagon set,” Ledney said.
“We’ve never had an REO Speedwagon act before, so this will be something new for the theater.
“We’re looking forward to the show starting off the season.”
Tickets are $30, $34 and $38.
Box office hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays.
To order tickets, call 814-467-9070 or visit www.arcadiawindber.com.
