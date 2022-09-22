JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A comedy full of twists and turns with a side of love, death and betrayal awaits at this whodunit.
The Log House Theatre will present its murder-mystery dinner theater at 6 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday in the atelier and studio on the second floor at Community Arts Center of Cambria County, 1217 Menoher Blvd., Westmont.
“I Love Lucy” “Babalu! Chaos at the Cabana!” will be performed by Iron Bridge Dinner Theatre, central Pennsylvania’s premiere professional dinner theater experience.
A catered meal provided by Joey Del’s 2001 Caterers will feature a garden tossed salad with Italian dressing, chicken parmigiana, gemelli pasta aglio e olio with marinara sauce, Italian green beans and double chocolate cake. Wine will be available for purchase from Vin De Matrix Winery.
Nostalgia abounds with Lucy, Ricky, Fred and Ethel at Tropicana Cabana.
Tonight may be Ricky’s big break. With everyone wanting a piece of the excitement at the club, mayhem, hilarity and unexpected mischief make for a night of uncertainty.
It’s a night Ricky will remember, and one which Lucy will be glad she lived through. And while she may live through it, the question remains, who won’t?
Audiences will enjoy the beloved characters and their oh-so-familiar antics that everyone has been talking about.
But will Lucy’s crazy schemes get in the way? Will Fred and Ethel’s constant banter and nagging go too far? When things go awry, Lucy has got some splainin’ to do. And will Ricky live to say, “Lucy, I’m home”?
“This murder-mystery at the Tropicana Cabana is going to be such a wonderful experience,” said Angela R. Godin, executive director the arts center. “Everyone’s favorite characters – Lucy, Ricky, Fred and Ethel – will enchant them with engaging laughs and lots of mystery.”
There will be a questionnaire with prizes for those attendees who can figure out the mystery.
“This show will take the audience back in time while they experience a fantastic atmosphere as they try to guess the killer and win some crazy wonderful prizes,” Godin said.
There also will be a 50/50 raffle.
Proceeds will benefit programming at the Community Arts Center of Cambria County.
Tickets are $50 for members and $55 for nonmembers and must be purchased in advance.
Tickets for play-only performances will be available for purchase at the door.
Table sponsorships also are available.
To order tickets, call 814-255-6515 or visit www.caccc.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.