JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The Johnstown Symphony Orchestra is set to celebrate hometown talent.
The symphony will present “Hometown Who’s Who: Broadway Star Kathy Voytko and Open Mic Night at the Symphony” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Pasquerilla Performing Arts Center on the Pitt-Johnstown campus, Richland Township.
Voytko will be headlining alongside the JSO, and she’ll share the stage with 11 local musicians who were audition winners of the JSO’s Open Mic Night. The concert also will have a special salute to Michael Bodolosky.
Voytko, a Johnstown native, is a graduate from Bishop McCort Catholic High School, and she received a bachelor of fine arts in musical theater from Shenandoah Conservatory.
She made her Broadway debut in the original cast of the “Oklahoma!” revival.
She played Ariadne in Stephen Sondheim’s “The Frogs” opposite Nathan Lane at Lincoln Center. She also appeared in Broadway’s “The Pirate Queen” and the Pulitzer Prize-winning “Next to Normal.”
In addition, she toured the United States as Christine in “The Phantom of the Opera” and as Eva in the 25th anniversary tour of “Evita.”
Some unexpected notoriety came in December 2021 when, with only a few hours’ notice, Voytko filled in for Sutton Foster in the role of Marian Paroo on the fourth preview of “The Music Man,” starring Hugh Jackman.
Following the performance, a video of Jackman praising the work of understudies such as Voytko went viral.
The JSO will reprise some music from “The Music Man” in the concert in honor of her performance.
Music Director James Blachly said they are thrilled to have Voytko perform with the symphony.
“She has an enormous and enthusiastic fan base and brings 25 years of experience on Broadway to this special appearance,” he said. “What is even better is that she will be able to meet and inspire the 11 talented local Johnstown performers who won the chance to perform with the symphony.”
The concert will feature vocal performances by Open Mic Night winners Kevin Bean, Caliph Brown, Isabella Contreras, Marie Eger, Arnie McFarland, Valerie Mize, Jeffrey Moore, Bob Mundy, Atayay Robles, Savanna Scheffel and Elena Tuinstra.
“This year was our most competitive field yet with 52 applicants for only 11 spots,” Blachly said. “It will be a night unlike any other you’ve experienced as we celebrate our hometown talent.”
Biographies of the artists are available at www.johnstownsymphony.org/more-about-feb-11.
In addition to the showcase of local talent, the JSO will be celebrating Bodolosky as he retires from Pitt-Johnstown.
“Mike Bodolosky is a legend in this community, and we are so proud and happy to be celebrating his 50 years of teaching in the area with a special ceremony,” Blachly said. “It wouldn’t be a celebration for Mike without inviting him to play, so get ready for him to bring the house down in an arrangement created especially for him, and some special surprises as well.”
Ticket prices range from $38 to $58, with a limited number of tickets reserved for “Pick Your Price” purchasing.
Tickets can be ordered by calling 814-535-6738 or online at www.johnstownsymphony.org.
