JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The 52nd annual Holly Bazaar at the Community Arts Center of Cambria County will help make your holiday merry and bright.
The multifaceted holiday celebration will begin SaturdayNov. 12 and continue through Dec. 24 in the Goldhaber-Fend Fine Arts Center’s gallery and the M. Josephine Paul Family Museum at the arts center, 1217 Menoher Blvd., Westmont.
Holly Bazaar hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays.
“The Holly Bazaar is one of the most exciting times of the year at the Community Arts Center,” said Angela R. Godin, executive director of the arts center. “It is a fundraising event that not only benefits the arts center, but can make a huge financial impact for the artist community and the community at large.”
The event will feature handcrafted items from more than 65 artisans.
“These handcrafted items are made by local and regional artisans and crafters,” Godin said.
“This year’s Holly Bazaar will be bigger and better than ever with incredible merchandise that stays true to the impressive craftsmanship we hold so dear.”
Featured items will be wreaths, jewelry, home decor, clothes, pottery, ceramics, Santas and angel figurines, candles, cutting boards, scarves, blankets and afghans, toys, Johnstown memorabilia, woodwork, artwork, holiday decorations and handcrafted gifts.
The Holly Bazaar will also feature the arts center’s annual holiday candy and nut sale.
Also part of the bazaar is the 21st annual Basket Bonanza, which runs from SaturdayNov. 12 through Dec. 18.
Visitors will have a chance to win baskets, with more than 100 donated by arts center members, friends and local businesses that feature purchased, practical and handcrafted items.
Themes include auto supplies, food, jewelry, cosmetics, children’s toys, gift cards, his-and-hers gift sets, baking supplies, dinner at home, movies, entertainment, pet supplies, personal or household accessories, dinners, wine and spirits, holiday decor, and handcrafted and holiday items.
Additionally, the arts center will hold its Festival of the Trees, featuring six trees designed and created by local artists.
The trees are part of a silent auction that will begin SaturdayNov. 12 and continue through Dec. 18.
Trees created are “Upcycled,” designed by Alan Lichtenfels; “Memories of Christmas Past,” painted by Duane Webb; “Beachy,” designed by Pat Stammely; “JOY,” painted by Sande Staib; “The Angel Tree,” designed by Joan Webb and Diane Bretz; and “A Countdown to Christmas,” designed by Lida Hood.
Raffle chances will be sold, giving attendees the opportunity to win gifts donated by members and businesses.
Items being raffled off are three $100 cash trees, a $50 lottery tree, a decorative wall tapestry, a solid chocolate plaque from O’Shea’s, a Longaberger basket and an American Girl Doll.
Registration for free door prizes will be available.
Raffle proceeds benefit the arts center’s education department.
Winners of the raffle, the Basket Bonanza and the Festival of the Trees will be selected Dec. 19.
Winners do not need to be present and will be notified.
Returning this year is the Handbag and Scarf Boutique, which will feature new and gently used purses, handbags, duffel/travel bags, clutches, wallets, scarves and neckerchiefs.
The boutique will be available during bazaar hours.
Through a partnership with Young Heart Books and Toys, the arts center will once again add a children and youth book section to the Holly Bazaar.
A percentage from each book sold will benefit the arts center.
A variety of musical entertainment will be offered during the Holly Bazaar on Saturdays beginning Nov. 12.
“It will be the perfect atmosphere to shop and enjoy yourself, including a variety of genres and great holiday classics,” Godin said. “It is a charming way to get shoppers into the holiday spirit.”
In addition, holiday workshops, classes and artsy parties will be held throughout November and December, as well as a visit from Santa Claus on Dec. 17 to hear children’s wishes.
There is no admission fee.
For more information and a complete schedule of events, visit www.caccc.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.