JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – An opportunity to step back in time and explore World War II aviation is coming to John Murtha Johnstown-Cambria County Airport next week.
Vintage aircraft from the Commemorative Air Force collection will be on display Tuesday and Wednesday with opportunities to fly in the antique planes during the AirPower History Tour stop.
Two of the rarest World War II bombers, the B-29 Superfortress “FIFI” and B-24 Liberator “Diamond Lil”, will be on display and offering rides during the event, which also features a T-6 Texan, a PT-13 Stearman and an RC-45J Expeditor.
As part of the AirPower History Tour, visitors will be able to view all aircraft up close, purchase rides and tour the B-29 and B-24 cockpits.
The aircraft will arrive at noon Monday for display near the airport terminal, 479 Airport Road in Richland Township.
The event will be open to the public from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday. Admission to the display area is $20 for adults, $10 for children ages 11-17 and free for children 10 and under.
Rides will be available on the T-6, PT-13 and RC-45J on both days. The B-29 flies at 9 and 10:30 a.m. Wednesday and the B-24 flies at 9:30 and 11 am. Wednesday.
Cockpit tours of the B-29 and B-24 will be available Tuesday beginning at 9 a.m., and on Wednesday when the aircraft are done flying.
Rides may be booked in advance at AirPowerTour.org, where additional information about the event may also be found.
The AirPower History Tour coincides with the first two days of the airport’s inaugural Aerium Summit conference and trade show. The event focuses on immersive context for students interested in aviation, aeronautics, drone operation, defense and related maintenance careers.
Information about the Aerium Summit is available at Aerium.org.
