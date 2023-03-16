JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – With fast dribbling and crazy crossovers, the world’s most famous basketball team is bringing four quarters of nonstop action to the area.
The Harlem Globetrotters, an exhibition basketball team known for its athleticism, theater and comedy, will take to the court with its “2023 World Tour” at 7 p.m. Thursday at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial, 326 Napoleon St., downtown Johnstown.
Celebrating 97 years of providing smiles, sportsmanship and service to millions, the Harlem Globetrotters are a worldwide icon, synonymous with one-of-a-kind family entertainment and great basketball skills.
“This is the kind of show that’s always very popular with families, church groups, youth groups and high school and rec league basketball teams, so there’s a wide appeal for a show like this,” said Chad Mearns, marketing and box office manager at 1st Summit Arena.
The Harlem Globetrotters played at the arena in February last year to a crowd of 2,000 spectators.
“Even though they were here relatively recently, there’s a lot of people who still have an interest in coming out and seeing entertainment like this,” Mearns said.
“It’s a good fit for us and Globetrotters. We’re able to catch them at a good time as they’re coming through the region, so we’re happy to bring them back again.”
From trick shots to long shots to how-did-they-do-that shots, the Globetrotters will put up the exciting shots from around the arena.
Star players will be shooting Globetrotters original four-point shot, and fans can count on the Great Assist by the team.
The Globetrotters also will entertain with high-flying, rim-rattling slam dunks.
In addition, the Harlem Globetrotters will go head-to-head against the Washington Generals, who will stop at nothing to try and defeat the world’s winningest team.
“People will see the same level and brand of entertainment that made them wold famous,” Mearns said. “There’s basketball skill and hijinks and those unbelievable trick shots that they have that you really can’t reproduce anywhere. People for generations have been coming out to see them.”
For more information on the Harlem Globetrotters, visit www.harlemglobetrotters.com.
Tickets range in price from $18 to $75, plus fees.
Additional tickets can be purchased for premium fan experiences, which include the pre-game Magic Pass, warm-up Celebrity Court Pass and Behind-The-Court Meet & Greet Pass.
To order tickets, visit www.ticketmaster.com.
Tickets also are available at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial box office from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
