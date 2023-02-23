WINDBER, Pa. – Windber’s historic Grand Ballroom is new again – and borough officials are excited to give the community a glimpse.
Borough leaders are planning to offer tours of the Windber Recreation Park venue from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday. A record hop will follow.
The dance, which features hits from the early years of rock ‘n’ roll, has been a big hit for the Windber Area Visioning Experience since 2007, but this will be the first dance in more than a year, WAVE member Noretta Haydu said.
This year’s event will be free to the public to welcome people back to the ballroom, she said.
The record hop will run from 6 to 9:30 p.m.
“It will be the same, but different,” Haydu said of the changes.
“It’s such a beautiful place, and it will be more usable all year-round.”
Windber Borough officials worked for more than two years to transform the venue after acquiring a $1 million redevelopment grant in 2020.
The more than $1.5 million project revamped the hall, while adding heating and air conditioning and a commercial kitchen.
Borough officials hired an event coordinator late last year to begin marketing the venue for weddings and other year-round events.
“We think it’s going to have a significant impact on the community,” said John Holden, borough council president.
