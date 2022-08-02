JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – An upcoming festive street party will bring people together for some fine dining and the arts.
Gallery on Gazebo will present its Sunday on the Square event from 4 to 7 p.m. Aug. 14 in Central Park in downtown Johnstown.
The fundraising event will feature a farm-to-table collaborative dinner at 5 p.m. provided by downtown Johnstown restaurants.
Participating eateries include Our Sons' Family Restaurant, Craft Modern Kitchen @ Stonebridge Brewing Company, Balance Restaurant, Ryan's Artisan Goods and Lambcakes.
"It will be served family style at one long continuous dining table set up right on Gazebo Place," said Andy Fedore, event chairman.
In Gallery on Gazebo, Marcene Glover’s “Journeys” exhibition will be available for attendees to view.
Jeff Webb and the Delectable Sound will provide musical entertainment.
In addition, there will be art for sale in Central Park from various artists.
A silent auction will include an array of items from vacation packages to baskets of goodies from area businesses.
The event will serve as an introduction to the Downtown on Wheels project that will provide bicycle tours of varying lengths with the focus on the art, architecture, history and businesses of Johnstown.
"It's a wellness project designed to open up downtown Johnstown to people on bikes as a learning experience," Fedore said.
While at the event, people will be able to sample the new bikes and take a ride around the block.
Fedore said Sunday on the Square is a way to showcase what downtown Johnstown has to offer.
"We want the surrounding areas to see the great options down there," he said. "We also want people to connect with each other. It's going to be a friendly and fun event."
A cash bar will be available in the Piazza.
Event sponsors are Wessel & Co. and AmeriServ Financial.
Space is limited to 100 people.
Tickets are $45 per person and must be purchased in advance.
They can be purchased online at www.galleryongazebo.org/sunday-on-the-square.
