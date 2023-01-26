FRIEDENS, Pa. – Swing City will perform at 7 p.m. Friday as part of a coffeehouse series at Friedens Lutheran Church, 131 S. Main St.

The band performs swing music, big band favorites and old classics.

At 7 p.m. Feb. 10, Jeffrey L. Webb, associate professor of music and director of choral activities at Pitt-Johnstown and conductor of the Johnstown Symphony Chorus, will perform for the series.

His performance will include a combo of classic rock, soul rhythm and blues and pop.

Refreshments will be served. Donations will be accepted.

Information: 814-445-4627.

