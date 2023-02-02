EBENSBURG, Pa. – A former Major League Baseball player will share his faith at an upcoming church gathering.
Neil Walker, who played for the Pittsburgh Pirates from 2009 to 2015, will speak from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at Holy Name Roman Catholic Church, 500 N. Julian St., Ebensburg.
“There was a gentleman who was with EWTN (Eternal Word Television Network) who had a sports program and he knew Neil Walker, so I asked him for contact information to see if he’d be interested in coming to the parish,” said the Rev. Brian Warchola, church pastor.
“I emailed him close to a year ago and he got back to me and said he would make something work out. He’ll be at an Altoona Curve event later that evening, so on his way to Altoona, he’ll come to Holy Name and meet everyone and have the opportunity for a talk.”
Walker will speak on his Catholic faith, as well as his sports background and career highlights.
“He’ll talk for about a half-hour in the church, and then we’ll go down into the church hall for a meet-and-greet, and he’ll take pictures and sign autographs,” Warchola said.
Warchola said Walker led an effort to provide weekly Mass at PNC Park for fellow Catholics on the Pirates team and Catholics from the visiting teams.
“I thought that was very unique,” he said. “Here is someone who is very in touch with his Catholic faith and wanted to be a practicing Catholic, so that really struck me. A lot of young people are into sports, and that’s wonderful, but I also want them to see that they can play sports and still practice their faith every day of their life.”
In addition to the Pittsburgh Pirates, Walker also played for the New York Mets from 2016 to 2017, Milwaukee Brewers in 2017, New York Yankees in 2018, Miami Marlins in 2019 and Philadelphia Phillies in 2020. He retired from professional baseball in 2021.
Along with speaking engagements, Walker was a guest on Blessed2Play, a national sports radio show with heart and soul, where he discussed his faith and career.
Warchola said when choosing speakers to come to the church, he looks for good role models who people can look up to.
“He’s (Walker) a practicing Catholic, a class act and a good ball-player, so he’s someone people can be excited about,” he said. “I hope people will be inspired by his good message, but also have fun meeting someone they might not had an opportunity to meet in the past. This is an opportunity for people to get excited about their Catholic faith.”
The event is free and open to the public.
Donations will be accepted to benefit Holy Name School.
For more information, call the church at 814-472-7244.
