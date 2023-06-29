FIREWORKS

St. John Gualbert Cathedral's steeple in downtown Johnstown is silhouetted by fireworks during a recent Fourth of July celebration.

 By John Rucosky
jrucosky@tribdem.com

The following fireworks displays will be offered in the region:

• Paul Fuller Playground, 275 Grant St., Meyersdale, dusk, Sunday.

• Seven Springs Mountain Resort, 777 Waterwheel Drive, Champion, 9:30 p.m. Sunday.

• Somerset Area High School Stadium, 645 S. Columbia St., Somerset, 9:30 p.m. Monday.

• Central Pennsylvania Fourth Fest, Medlar Field, State College, 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.

• Fort Bedford Riverfront Park, 110 Fort Bedford Drive, Bedford, 9:40 p.m. Tuesday.

• Mack Park Fairgrounds, 803 Hospital Road, Indiana, 9:45 p.m. Tuesday.

• DelGrosso Amusement Park, Tipton, 10 p.m. Tuesday.

• Idlewild Park and Soak Zone, along U.S. Route 30 near Ligonier, 10 p.m. Tuesday.

• Lakemont Park, 700 Park Ave., Altoona, 10 p.m. Tuesday.

