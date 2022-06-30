The following fireworks displays will be offered in the region:
• Peoples Natural Gas Field, 1000 Park Ave., Altoona, after Curve baseball game, Sunday.
• Idlewild & SoakZone, Route 30 East, Ligonier, 9:30 p.m. Sunday.
• Windber Recreation Park, 10:15 p.m. Sunday.
• Fort Bedford Park, 110 Fort Bedford Drive, Bedford, at dusk Monday.
• Central Pennsylvania Fourth Fest, Medlar Field, State College, 9:30 p.m. Monday.
• DelGrosso Amusement Park, Tipton, 10 p.m. Monday.
• Lakemont Park, 700 Park Ave., Altoona, 10 p.m. Monday.
