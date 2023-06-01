JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The 50th annual Southmont Volunteer Fire Company Jubilee will continue through Saturday at the Southmont ballfield, State Street, Johnstown.
“This year, the big thing is it’s 50 years for the fire company jubilee,” said Jim Carbaugh, president of the fire company.
“It started out in a parking lot on Thoburn Street with little pop up pavilions, so it’s really neat to see how much it has changed and grown over the 50 years.”
He said the community support continues to be strong each year.
“It’s great because we get people from all over who come in and support the fire department,” Carbaugh said. “We’re giving back to the community and this is what they want, so we hope to continue to build it up.”
Rides, games and refreshments will be provided by LAM Enterprises of Greenock, Allegheny County.
The rides will be available from 6 p.m. to close each day.
A one-price ticket or individual tickets can be purchased.
The Firemen’s Kitchen will serve cheeseburgers, hot dogs, hot sausage, chicken fingers, cheese sticks, french fries, pizza, funnel cakes and deep-fried Oreos. The kitchen will be open from 5 p.m. to close daily during the jubilee.
“This year, we’re trying something new and we’ll have the capability to pay with a debit card at the jubilee kitchen,” Carbaugh said.
DJ Jim Hammer will provide musical entertainment throughout the event.
There will be nightly drawings for cash prizes.
A highlight of the jubilee is the firemen’s parade that will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday. It will be held rain or shine.
“That’s a big draw and we see large crowds,” Carbaugh said.
He said the jubilee is the fire company’s biggest fundraiser of the year.
“This is what we survive on, and it’s our big moneymaker,” Carbaugh said. “We use the funds to buy equipment. I just bought one air pack and it was $7,000, so we rely dearly on the money we receive from the jubilee.”
He said that he hopes festivalgoers will have a fun time while supporting the fire company.
“We want people to have a good experience and meet up with friends,” Carbaugh said.
“It’s all about the socialization.”
There is no admission fee.
