Come and get artsy for the fall.
The Community Arts Center of Cambria County will host its fifth annual ARToberFEST family day festival from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the arts center, 1217 Menoher Blvd., Westmont.
The event will feature arts and crafts, entertainment, workshops, pumpkin painting and carving, pumpkin bowling and basketball, caricature drawings and photo opportunities with favorite costumed characters.
Food provided by Perfectly Imperfect Pizza will be free for children and available for purchase for adults.
Those attending are encouraged to come dressed in Halloween costumes.
Angela R. Godin, executive director of the arts center, said ARToberFEST is a fantastic initiative that the arts center provides to the community.
“By offering free arts and crafts in a positive and safe environment, it gives families and the underserved an opportunity to participate in a dynamic experience,” she said. “The impact of offering an entire family-friendly event that is free is of the greatest importance to the arts center.”
Free Halloween costumes will be available to youngsters courtesy of Operation BeYoutiful and community donations.
The Kid’s Korner will offer pumpkin painting for children ages 2 to 7, pumpkin carving for children 8 and older and pumpkin bowling and basketball for all ages.
At 2 p.m., Bright Star Touring Theatre will present “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow” and the literary classic will be an authentic retelling of Washington Irving’s story of Ichabod Crane and the Headless Horseman.
A theater workshop with Bright Star Theatre actors will be presented at 2:30 p.m.
Throughout the festival, costumed characters, such as Elsa and Anna, Pikachu, Unicorn, T-Rex, Triceratops, Minnie Mouse, Green Power Ranger and Lily the Turtle, will make their way through the arts center.
From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., caricatures with Duane Webb will be offered, and Queen Poetri-Dozier will lead the public mural project from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Classes on how to create your own scarecrow will be offered where participants will design and paint the face and assemble the scarecrow with seasonal attire and straw. Attendees can bring a hat or accessories to personalize their scarecrow.
The event is sponsored by the PNC Foundation, Ronald McDonald House Charities of Mid-Penn Region, Sheetz and AmeriServ Financial.
Godin said ARToberFEST has been a slow but evolving event over the past five years.
“The local, regional and national support of ARToberFEST has been astounding, and we could not be more grateful to AmeriServ Financial for being our Kids’ Eat Sponsor, as well as all of our other co-sponsors,” she said.
“This is something that I have wanted to be able to provide for our community for so long, and now it is a true reality. We hope to see you all there.”
Admission to the festival is free.
For more information, call 814-255-6515 or www.caccc.org.
