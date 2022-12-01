JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Scenes recounting the birth of Jesus will celebrate the reason for the Christmas season.
The 39th annual Festival of the Nativity will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday through Sunday at First Presbyterian Church, 309 Lincoln St., downtown Johnstown.
The event will feature several local choirs, musical performances and displays of nativity scenes.
The event was started in 1983 when church member Lois Siehl wanted to promote the biblical traditions of Christmas within the community.
“She felt that Christmas was too commercialized and we needed to get back to why we celebrate Christmas,” said Lynne Williams, a festival volunteer. “This is our spiritual gift to the community.”
She said many people return each year, some attending all three nights, to enjoy the displays and music.
“We have some people who will come and sit in the sanctuary the entire evening listening to the music,” Williams said. “It’s really heartwarming.”
She added that for many people who attend the festival, the event starts their holiday season off.
“The true meaning of what this is about has never changed or faltered. It’s always been about the birth of our savior,” Williams said.
Scenes of the birth of Jesus Christ of varying sizes from around the world will fill the church.
“Every time you walk through, you will see something different that you missed before, so it takes a couple times through to see everything,” Williams said.
In addition, a children’s room will be available for youngsters, where they will be able to make crafts and participate in storytelling.
Several musical performances are scheduled.
On Friday, the schedule includes Retired Men’s Group at 6 p.m., St. Benedict Roman Catholic Church choir at 6:30 p.m., Kathleen Bumpernick at 7 p.m., Brett Merberger at 7:30 p.m. and Jim Farrer at 7:45 p.m.
The Saturday schedule will feature Joe Inman at 6 p.m., Chatter Box Brass at 6:30 p.m. and Forest Hills Community Band at 7:15 p.m.
The Sunday finale will include the Richland High School orchestra at 6 p.m., Roof Top Singers at 6:15 p.m., Forest Hills High School choir at 6:30 p.m., Greater Johnstown Diocesan Festival Choir at 6:45 p.m., Richland High School concert choir at 7 p.m. and First Presbyterian Church choir at 7:15 p.m.
The choruses attending Sunday will combine for a mass choir performance at the conclusion of the festival that will feature more than 100 voices.
“We will be performing ‘Still, Still, Still’ with ‘Silent Night’ and ‘Carol of the Bells,’ and the finale will be the ‘Hallelujah Chorus,’ ” Williams said.
She said organizers hope attendees will experience the true reason for the season.
“We hope they know why Dec. 25 exists,” Williams said.
“We hope this brings back to people why we have this holiday. It’s not all about giving gifts, having meals and parties. It’s about the meaning of that tiny little baby being born had to all of us.”
For more information on the festival, call 814-536-8141.
