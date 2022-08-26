JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Festivals and an agricultural showcase will offer plenty for people to see and do over the Labor Day weekend.
The Cambria City Ethnic Festival will be held Sept. 2-4 in Johnstown’s Cambria City section. It will feature traditional foods, craft vendors and free entertainment.
St. Mary’s
At St. Mary’s Byzantine Catholic Church, volunteers have made about 30,000 pierogi, 5,000 stuffed cabbages and 1,300 pounds of haluski.
There will also be hamburgers, hot dogs, fresh-cut fries, hot sausage sandwiches, kielbasa, homemade sauerkraut, Hungarian goulash and gobs.
“These are labor-intensive foods to make, and today a lot of people don’t have the time to do that,” said Monsignor Raymond Balta, a festival organizer.
“This is food they remember their grandmothers making and how she made stuffed cabbage, haluski and pierogi.”
St. Mary’s pavilion, located at 411 Power St., is the center of many activities, including musical entertainment.
Scheduled performers are Jerry Intihar, Yum, Rhythm Masters, Tom Katz Band and Cajun Norm, as well as ethnic dancers.
“It’s a sentimental weekend for Johnstown, and people get to reminisce about the old days,” Balta said.
“It’s also a Johnstown homecoming. People enjoy it and can stroll around and run into people they haven’t seen in a while and renew old friendships and make new friends.”
Ace’s
Ace’s on Chestnut Street will have a variety of options throughout the weekend.
The menu will feature lamb sandwiches, halupki, haluski, pierogi, panko-breaded chicken tenders, potato pancakes, apple dumplings and nut rolls.
“The lamb is one of the major components of our menu that people look forward to coming and getting,” said Dustin Greene, part- owner of Ace’s.
Ace’s will offer alcoholic and nonalcoholic frozen drinks.
There will also be a variety of bottled beers, wine coolers and hard seltzers.
“We have a nice variety of options for people,” Greene said.
Returning festival favorites are the frozen cheesecake on a stick and frozen bananas that can be hand-dipped to create a shell of chocolate, cherry or turtle.
Musical entertainment will be provided by Rosie and the Jammers, Undercover, Giants of Science, Rust, Zupe, Dan Durham, Emily & Jorge and The Evergreens.
“We have every type of genre coming in,” Greene said.
Greene said the festival is a community event that’s become a tradition for people and holds many memories.
“It’s a time where people can get some unique food and hear free entertainment, so that’s a great draw,” he said.
ACRP’s Irish Corner
Alternative Community Resource Program will host an Irish Corner at Chestnut Street and 10th Avenue.
ACRP has partnered with the Ancient Order of Hibernians to celebrate Irish culture.
“Since partnering with ACRP in 2013, the Irish Corner has steadily grown, and we’re now to the point that it anchors the far end of the festival,” said John Skelley, president of the local division of AOH.
“It’s the first thing that people see when they come up from the parking area, and it gets the experience started. We’re proud that more and more people have shown up for the Irish Corner.”
The Irish-themed menu will feature shepherd’s pie, Irish stew, potato soup, corned beef sandwiches, Irish macaroni and cheese, scones and soda bread.
“The traditional Irish flair is there,” Skelley said.
Vendors include Feight Family Concessions, Pappy’s Family Pub, Shuman’s Concessions, Primo’s Pizza, Triskele Creations, Wonderland and Beyond Travel, Coney Island, Funnel Cake Kings and Darlington Inn.
Music will include Irish musician Gary Noll, Blatherskite, Irish Pretenders, Tree, Full Kilt, Jaffa Highlanders Pipes & Drums, Bo & Tucker Moore, Pittsburgh-based Abbots Cross and Rail City Pipe & Drum, as well as Tir na Nog School of Irish Dance from Altoona.
“We want to celebrate our Irish and Celtic culture and history, and we also want to highlight the cultural aspects of Cambria City and Johnstown,” Skelley said.
“Folk and Irish music has been around in this town for quite some time, so we highlight all of that at the Irish Corner.”
Proceeds will benefit ACRP and AOH programming.
“It’s great to take a step back in time and see the history and heritage of Cambria City,” Skelley said.
“It’s truly an entertaining festival, where you can go from block to block and have a completely different cultural experience.”
In addition, ACRP’s Splash Park will be open throughout the festival in a lot next to the nonprofit’s play center.
Bottle Works, VOMA
Bottle Works and Venue of Merging Arts are partnering to offer music at the Third Avenue Arts Stage.
“Bottle Works and VOMA have engaged in a seven-year partnership to bring the finest of local, regional and international artists to the Third Avenue stage,” said Melody Tisinger, Bottle Works’ advancement and operations director.
“This year’s musical lineup is a true display of cultural celebration and pride.”
There will be an outdoor stage on Third Avenue and an indoor stage in the Art Works building, where people can listen to blues, pop, classic rock, jazz, country, funk and Latin.
Performing Sept. 2 will be Ian Jeffreys, Allman Brothers Tribute Band and Black Cat Moan.
Entertainment for Sept. 3 includes Cole Skoretz, Atayay Robles, The Dillons, Don Aliquo Quartet, Paolo Schianchi and Flood City Brass.
“We’re really excited to bring an international artist to the festival stage,” Tisinger said.
“He (Schianchi) hails all the way from Italy and he’s fantastic. It’s a real ode back to celebrating ethnic music and showcasing the heritages that are here in Johnstown.”
Performing Sept. 4 will be Bo & Tucker Moore, Rachel Allen, That Oldies Band and VOMA House Band.
Artisan vendors will be indoors at Bottle Works and along Third Avenue.
A Kids’ Zone will be offered at noon Sept. 3 and 4.
In Bottle Works, “The Molok,” an immersive installation made entirely from donated objects from Johns-town residents, will be on display.
Attendees also can explore the Black Light Exhibition in the Black Box Theatre. Throughout the summer, students from the Arts Academy and Camp BW created the enveloping glow-in-the-dark art exhibit.
Food vendors will be on Third Avenue, including Dunny’s Pizza, Coney Island Hot Dog Stand, Kona Ice, Plant-it Earth Greenhouse and the Amish Store.
“For people who lived here and moved away, the festival gives them an opportunity to reconnect with family and friends,” Tisinger said.
“For Johnstown transplants, it’s a great introduction to how the community works with its small-town family vibe that’s so prevalent here.”
WorldMarket @ Ethnic Fest
Located between Fifth and Sixth avenues on Chestnut Street, the WorldMarket @ Ethnic Fest will be open from 4 to 9 p.m. Sept. 2, noon to 9 p.m. Sept. 3 and noon to 4 p.m. Sept. 4.
Chad Pysher, co-owner of Stella Property Development and Event Production, which presents the WorldMarket @ Ethnic Fest, said they started the market in 2018 and it continues to grow.
“We saw the need in the festival; everything was at both ends of the neighborhood and that middle section wasn’t connected, so it was the perfect location for us to do something,” he said.
“Last year, the WorldMarket section was packed throughout the entire festival.”
The market features 16 local ethnic vendors and merchants selling handmade and cultural items.
Street musicians will wander around entertaining crowds, and food vendors will be serving barbecue, lamb, seafood, Caribbean fare, gobs and nut rolls.
At noon Sept. 4, Amerigo’s specialty grocery store will hold a bread fest and offer a variety of breads.
New this year will be a children’s carnival with rides and food.
The carnival will be set up on the Piazza Maria and feature eight rides geared toward youngsters 12 and younger.
“It’s just enough for kids, but it’s going to add quite a different element to the atmosphere,” Pysher said.
“This is something for families to participate in.”
A one-day pass is $12 and a three-day pass is $36.
The Shrine and Garden of Our Lady of Mariapocs, Brigid’s Cross, Cambria City Flowers, Sitara Studios and Gallery and Casimir Cultural Center, which are operated by Stella, will be open.
“Cambria City is a draw in of itself and people feel very welcomed here, and that’s a huge part of why they keep coming back,” Pysher said.
“There’s a relaxed vibe to it and that’s very appealing.”
Log House Arts Festival
Those attending the 51st annual Log House Arts Festival will be treated to crafts, food, entertainment and children’s activities.
The juried festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 3 and 4 at the Community Arts Center of Cambria County, 1217 Menoher Blvd., Westmont.
Craftspeople from Bedford, Cambria, Somerset and Westmoreland counties and from four other states will display their wares.
“Every time I think that our festival has topped itself, the Community Arts Center is able to find more amazing artists and crafters, along with expanding its other program activities and amenities for this year’s festival,” said Angela R. Godin, executive director of the arts center.
“We have 25 new vendors with an extremely diverse cross-section of artistic and crafter mediums.”
The festival will feature more than 100 vendors, selling jewelry, pottery, florals, rugs, crafted wood and decor, tole, plants, fabric items, handbags, sweatshirts, furniture, Pittsburgh Steelers gear, metal artwork, slate artwork, fudge, wine and distillery.
Kids’ Kingdom will have children’s activities on the second floor of the Goldhaber-Fend Fine Arts Center.
The Sharptones will open the festival with doo-wop and classic rock music at 10 a.m. Sept. 3. The group will perform throughout the day.
Rosie and the Jammers will entertain with polka music at 10 a.m. Sept. 4, followed by Midnight Graffiti with classic rock ’n’ roll at 2 p.m.
Iron City Aerial, a silk-and-circus performance group, will be featured at 1:15 p.m. Sept. 3.
Other entertainment will be Razzle & Dazzle, the face painting and balloon-twisting clowns; magic shows; storytelling; and visits from Spiderman, Pikachu, a Minion, Green Power Ranger, T-Rex, Minnie Mouse and Elsa and Anna from “Frozen.”
The menu will feature choices from Perfectly Imperfect Pizza, Rainbow Food Services, Greenhouse Arcade, Backwoods Kettle Corn, Hungry Run Wine Cellars, Lambcakes Bakery and Kona Ice.
A shuttle service will be provided by Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. each day from the Hiram G. Andrews Center, 727 Goucher St.
“The dynamic participation of local performance artists, amazing musical entertainment, Iron City Aerial performers and more food vendors and menus will really add something extra-special to highlight this year,” Godin said.
“It is a true blending of artists, crafters, makers and fine artists, not to mention the fantastic activities in Kids’ Kingdom. I am absolutely thrilled that the Community Arts Center can bring such wonderful artistic offerings to our exceptional local and regional community.”
Forest Hills Festival
Family and community will be on tap at the annual Forest Hills Festival.
The three-day event will be held Sept. 3-5 at Berwind Wayside Festival Park, Route 869, St. Michael.
Festival hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sept. 3 and 4 and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 5.
Adams Township Volunteer Fire Company No. 2 is in charge of the festival.
Paul Kundrod, chief of the fire company, said the festival provides a hometown atmosphere along with good hometown cooking.
“We have a nice festival and are keeping it affordable for the people,” he said.
“We’re looking at another fine year of craft and food vendors.”
The arts and crafts show will feature more than 120 booths with vendors selling candles, yard signs, jewelry, clothing, artwork and seasonal outdoor signage and displays.
Each day, a breakfast will be served from 7 to 11 a.m. at the fire station, across the street from the festival grounds.
The all-you-can-eat menu of pancakes, bacon, sausage and other breakfast favorites will be available for $10.
“It’s a festival favorite and the response to the breakfast is fantastic,” Kundrod said.
“We see that a majority of the people will then go across the street for the event.”
About 25 food vendors of local churches and civic groups will serve hot sausage, hamburgers, Mexican fare, fresh-cut fries, spit-roasted meats, apple dumplings and ice cream sundaes.
Musical entertainment for Sept. 3 will feature Freedom Rocks at 11 a.m., Hard Rok, KoKo & Joe at 3 p.m. and The Wednesdays at 7 p.m.
At 2 p.m., Forest Hills School District will hold a parade, where the new Ranger mascot will be unveiled.
On Sept. 4, Bazooka Joe Acoustic will entertain at 11 a.m., Russell Wilburn at 2:30 p.m. and Three of Hearts at 6 p.m.
A fireworks display will light up the sky at 9 p.m. Sept. 4.
“We think it’s one of the best shows in Cambria County, and the people come out for it,” Kundrod said.
“It’s a phenomenal show.”
Le Dance Academy will perform at 10 a.m. Sept. 5, followed by Tombstone at 12:30 p.m. and Johnstown Button Box at 3 p.m.
Bingo will be offered in the social hall, and there will be children’s activities.
“This is family-oriented festival with great entertainment, plenty of food choices, good activities, and the vendors bring quality products,” Kundrod said.
“It’s an enjoyable time.”
American Legion County Fair
The 130th annual American Legion County Fair will be held Sept. 4-10 at the Cambria County Fairgrounds, 833 N. Julian St., along old U.S. Route 219, one mile north of Ebensburg.
Fairgoers will see farm equipment, animal displays, rides, food vendors and demolition derbies.
“The fair is more of a reunion and a family gathering, and you get to see people you haven’t seen in a year,” said Darrell Jones, fair manager.
Bullride Mania with professional riders is set for 7 p.m. Sept. 4.
“There’s nothing like this in the area, and you would have to go to Harrisburg to the farm show to see this,” Jones said.
Grandstand shows will include a truck pull and street stock at 5 p.m. Sept. 5; super semi-truck pulls at 7 p.m. Sept. 6; drag racing at 7 p.m. Sept. 7; six-cylinder demo derby at 7 p.m. Sept. 8; eight-cylinder demo derby at 7 p.m. Sept. 9; and KSR Motorsports Night of Fire and Destruction Monster Truck Show at 8 p.m. Sept. 10.
“The demo derbies are one of the biggest draws and it is usually standing room only, so you want to come early,” Jones said.
“The monster truck show has been the best thing we’ve brought in for the last seven or eight years. That is wall-to-wall packed with people to see that.”
Rides will open at noon Sept. 4, 5 and 10 and 4 p.m. Sept. 6 through 9.
The Wall of Death will feature a motorcycle and go-kart show offering three performances a day throughout the fair.
New this year in the midway will be Cow Town, where youngsters will be able to milk cows.
The $10 one-price ticket includes parking, rides, grandstand shows, livestock and agriculture events and exhibits.
For a complete schedule of events, visit www.cambriacofair.com.
