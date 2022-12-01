JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A journey to rediscover the true meaning of Christmas will be staged at an area church.
The musical drama “Express to Bethlehem” will be presented at 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday at Greater Johnstown Christian Fellowship, 3429 Elton Road, Johnstown.
Don Trotz, writer and director of the show, said church members were looking for a Christmas play that not only was different and fun but captured the reason for the Christmas season.
“Mike D’Angelo and I spent several months putting something together that we thought would bring a strong message to the community,” he said. “We want to get the message of the birth of Christ out using modern and biblical times and combining them together.”
Trotz said the last play he directed for Easter, “The Final 24 Hours,” received a positive response from the public.
“We got to meet people from all over the community, as well as outside the community, so we wanted to do something for Christmas,” he said. “There’s been great support from the pastoral staff and the board, and everyone is dedicated and committed to this.”
The story follows Manhattan resident Dr. Ann Marie Hudson, who finds herself too busy for Christmas.
“She is so consumed with her job that she hasn’t been home with her family in Plainville, Kansas, for three years,” Trotz said. “But growing up, her dad would read the Christmas story, they’d attend the Christmas Eve outdoor service and the family pinky swore they’d always be together at Christmas.”
Hudson goes to catch the train, but instead of going to Manhattan, she finds herself transported to Bethlehem by way of Nazareth.
“This is just to wake her up to the reality of Christmas,” Trotz said. “After she sees everything, she is touched and wishes she could go back home to Kansas.”
The train’s next stop is Plainville, where Hudson is reunited with her family and has a newfound understanding of Christmas.
“They come together and do the pinky swear to always be together at Christmas,” Trotz said.
The production features a cast of 35, along with a crew of 12, who are members of the church and community.
“They have been phenomenal, and the dynamics are wonderful,” Trotz said. “They are timely and knew their lines way ahead of time. It’s a family, and they have been working together closely.”
The hope is that the show will be a welcome addition to the holidays.
“This is our way to kick off the season,” Trotz said. “The holiday season is busy, so I hope people can take a deep breath, slow down and, for an hour and 10 minutes, enjoy themselves. By the time they leave, they’ll understand the meaning of Christmas, and that’s the birth of Jesus Christ.”
There is no fee to attend, but donations will be accepted.
For more information, call 814-266-2322 or visit www.gjcf.org.
