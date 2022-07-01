LORETTO, Pa. – This exhibition will have viewers strolling through the artistic process in posters.
“The Art of the Poster: Mark Del Costello Poster Collection” exhibition is on display through Oct. 9 at Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art at Loretto, St. Francis University campus, 112 Franciscan Way.
The showcase features more than 140 posters from musical events, film, television and theater from the 20th century to the present that were donated to SAMA’s permanent collection by Mark Del Costello.
The posters demonstrate how the visual language of poster design captivates the viewer and communicates a message in a compelling way.
Some have become iconic designs that are recognizable, while others are more obscure.
“This is an exclusive show of Mark Del Costello’s posters,” said Dante DiAndrea, site coordinator for SAMA-Loretto.
“This is not the first time his posters have been put on display, but the fact that it’s in Loretto is really important because he was a graduate of St. Francis College in 1972.
“He went on to have a distinguished career as a curator and collector of film and other posters, and was the former curator of film at The Museum of Modern Art in New York.”
DiAndrea said the posters range from an original 1933 “King Kong” poster to a “Westworld” poster from a few years back to an Aretha Franklin poster designed from an Andy Warhol painting.
“It’s very engaging and captivating,” DiAndrea said.
“There’s designs that everyone is familiar with, many that people are not familiar with and some that people have never seen or heard of before.”
He said the posters present an interesting medium.
“It’s art, but it’s also art as promotion and communication, so it’s both form and function,” DiAndrea said.
“You’re able to see the different ways designers go about their craft, and that’s an interesting component of this exhibition.
“Posters are not typically seen as high art and you don’t think of them as being in an art museum, but they are important.”
The exhibition was guest curated by SAMA founder and director emeritus Michael M. Strueber.
“In selecting pieces, I attempted to focus on the unique artistry of each piece,” he said.
“I selected posters because of the impact of their illustration and uniqueness of their design, color and graphics.
“I selected pieces which I thought instantly reflected or captured the essence, spirit, mood or message the poster was depicting to lure and market its art form to its audience.”
In arranging the posters in the the gallery, DiAndrea said there are four categories – film, music, theater and foreign film.
“My idea for structuring the exhibit was to create the illusion of three theater spaces in the main gallery, and they’re isolated to film, music and theater,” he said.
“When you walk in, it’s an immersive experience.”
The hope is that viewers of the exhibition will have a greater appreciation for the detail and artistry that goes into the posters.
“Visual literacy in the arts is something most people don’t even know they’re aware of, and coming here and seeing the posters placed in this context in a fine art museum highlights the artistry that does go into communication and design,” DiAndrea said.
An added interactive component of the exhibition features 20 posters with QR codes that can be scanned using a smartphone.
“It will give you more in-depth information on whatever that poster is,” DiAndrea said.
“We want to engage people and provide them with a more memorable experience. There are some posters that I found fascinating and I wanted to know more about them, specifically the Cuban and other foreign films that I had never heard of, so it’s interesting learning about that.”
To celebrate the exhibition, an opening reception will be held at 6 p.m. Sept. 10.
At 7 p.m., the documentary “24x36: A Movie About Movie Posters” will be screened.
“Viewing art can be an introverted experience, but there’s something to be said about talking with other people and seeing other people’s reactions to the art,” DiAndrea said.
“Watching a movie in the context of a poster exhibition really brings home the point of things that even though we don’t necessarily consider them high art, they still have artistic value.”
Light refreshments will be served.
There is no fee to attend, but registration is encouraged at www.sama-art.org/event-list.
In conjunction with the exhibit, “SAMA Silver Screen Selections,” a virtual film screening, will be offered to the public at no charge.
Charlie Chaplin’s “The Gold Rush” will be streamed on July 21, and the original 1960 “Little Shop of Horrors” will be presented on Aug. 18.
Both films will be shown at 7 p.m.
“We want to engage the public in a variety of mediums and also accommodate those who can’t make it to the museum to have an evening of film from the comfort of their own home and enjoy something from SAMA-Loretto,” DiAndrea said.
Registration is required at www.sama-art.org/event-list to obtain the Zoom link for the screening.
Gallery hours are noon to 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays.
The museum is open to the public free of charge.
For more information, call 814-472-3920 or visit www.sama-art.org.
