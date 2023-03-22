A trip to the past while commemorating the present will be celebrated at this event.
Johnstown Area Heritage Association will present “From Germania to JAHA” from 6 to 9 p.m. April 1 at the Heritage Discovery Center, 201 Sixth Ave. in the Cambria City section of Johnstown, and it will showcase the entire building and recognize its rich history.
In 1907, the Germania Brewing Co. was built in Cambria City. It included a courtyard ringed by a five-story brew house, a bottling plant and a cooperage and warehouse.
Prohibition put the company out of business in 1919, and the buildings soon became the Ferguson Packing Co., then later housed the Morris Electric Supply Co., and then the Morris Paper Co. Since 2001, it has been the home of the Heritage Discovery Center, which is owned and operated by the JAHA.
“We started this basically as a way to highlight our rental spaces in the Heritage Discovery Center,” said Stephanie Daniels, director of rentals and sales for JAHA. “Through highlighting our rentals we’re also able to tell the history of our building.”
The event will feature three floors of live music, hors d’oeuvres and desserts, and each attendee will receive six 2-ounce samples of locally produced wine from B&L Wine Cellars or beer from Stone Bridge Brewing Co.
“People who came to the event last year will find that the format is similar, but we have different food, drinks and entertainment, and our basket raffle is bigger and better,” Daniels said. “As always, we’re including businesses located right here in our historic neighborhood and downtown.”
On the first floor, attendees can browse the gift shop and the exhibition “America: Through Immigrant Eyes.” B&L Wine Cellars will offer samples of Cambria City Red and Pink Catawba, and charcuterie cups will be served. Guitarist George Byich will entertain.
The second-floor galleries will feature entertainment from The Evergreens, and Stone Bridge Brewing Co. will offer samples of Heritage Czech Pilsner, with special labeling created as a tribute to Germania Brewing Co., and Downtown Brown Ale. Balance Restaurant will be serving hors d’oeuvres, including tomato pesto goat cheese bites and white bean artichoke basil toast.
The Johnstown Children’s Museum on the third floor will offer samples of Left Coast Love IPA and Resolute Imperial Stout from Stone Bridge Brewing Co., and Thunder Red and Diamond from B&L Wine Cellars. A traditional cookie table from Ryniak’s Fine Desserts will be featured.
On the fourth floor, the Ethnic Social Club will have a cash bar and music by the David DiStefano Quartet. Sweet potato kettle chips from Balance Restaurant will be available. Stone Bridge Brewing Co. products Pear Seltzer, Heritage Czech Pilsner, Cheap Ass, Tart Cherry and Her Majesty Imperial Coconut Porter will be offered.
The cafe will provide coffee from Ryan’s Artisan Goods. A specialty alcoholic coffee beverage from Alchemie, The Magic of Mixing and Mingling, will be available as well. The drink will include Alchemie’s own grind of coffee and liquor from Disobedient Spirits.
New this year will be a scavenger hunt where guests will learn bits of Johnstown history.
There will be a photo booth courtesy of Top Dog Productions, a 50/50 and a basket raffle.
Floral arrangements by Cambria City Flowers will be on display.
Tickets are $65, and must be purchased in advance by March 29.
Corporate sponsorship opportunities also are available.
To purchase tickets, visit www.jaha.org and click “Special Events” or www.facebook.com/theJAHA.
