JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – “Come & See The Man,” an evangelistic outreach event, will be held at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Roxbury Bandshell, Franklin Street, Johnstown.
Activities on Friday will include praise and worship lead by Joshua Watts, pastor and worship leader at Oakland United Methodist Church, and an inspiring message by Pastor Don Trotz, of the Greater Johnstown Christian Fellowship.
The Saturday event will feature praise and worship led by Pastor Jimmy Trotz, worship leader at the Greater Johnstown Christian Fellowship, along with a message by Pastor Don Trotz.
The Friday event will be opened by Pastor James Gay, of the Greater Johnstown Christian Fellowship, and the Saturday event will be opened by Pastor Todd Brenneman, of the Gathering, Jerome.
Those attending the event are asked to bring a lawn chair.
Admission is free.
Information: 814-269-3844 or www.gjcf.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.