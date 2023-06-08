JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A series of upcoming community events will bring people together for reflection, fellowship, friendship and unity.
The Johnstown Branch of the NAACP and Flood City Youth Fitness Academy will sponsor an eight-day celebration in recognition of Juneteenth, with events held Monday through June 19 in downtown Johnstown.
Juneteenth commemorates the announcement of the abolition of slavery in Texas in June 1865, and more generally the emancipation of slaves throughout the Confederate South.
This year’s theme is “The Urgency of Now.”
“It highlights for people in a week’s period all the efforts that need to be going on year-round to have it become part of the fabric of the United States, where people of all races have full access to rights and privileges as citizens,” said Alan Cashaw, president of the Johnstown Branch of the NAACP. “Everybody should be on equal footing.”
Events will be held in Central Park unless otherwise specified.
• A roundtable discussion will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Monday on how the Laurel Hill settlement was established, who settled there and the circumstances of the settlers.
A concert with rhythm and blues band The Winstons will be held from 6 to 8 p.m.
• A health fair will be held Tuesday.
• Pitt-Johnstown CommuniTeams will host activities from noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Aaron “The Entertainer” Jefferson, a Michael Jackson impersonator, will perform from 2 to 3 p.m.
A movie screening of “Shazam! Fury of the Gods” with popcorn, drinks and hot dogs will be held from 9 to 11 p.m.
• On June 15, the Unity Coalition of the Southern Alleghenies will hold a youth day that will feature music and children’s activities.
A health fair will be offered from noon to 4 p.m.
There will also be Bollywood dancing along with the Kulani West African Dance Group and Ibeji Drum Ensemble.
From 6 to 8 p.m., the Daniel Hutton Quartet will perform jazz music.
• On June 16, a roundtable discussion on ending racism will be held from 2 to 4 p.m.
“This will be the second year for this roundtable, and we’ve had meetings during the year as a result of the first roundtable on ending racism,” Cashaw said. “The more we talk about it and familiarize it, it becomes mainstream. The way you improve race relations is to talk about it.”
The African American Historical Society will host a basket party from 4 to 6 p.m.
Smooth Sound Band will perform with Aaron “The Entertainer” Jefferson from 6 to 8 p.m.
• A highlight of the festivities will be the Johnstown Juneteenth Music Celebration on June 17 at Peoples Natural Gas Park, 90 Johns St., downtown Johnstown.
Gates will open at 1 p.m.
Entertainment on the main stage will include Flood City Youth Fitness Academy youth production from 1 to 1:30 p.m., The Stemtecs featuring Anita Levels from 1:30 to 3 p.m., Smooth Sound Band from 3:15 to 4:40 p.m., Aaron “The Entertainer” Jefferson from 4:40 to 5 p.m., The Palovations from 5 to 6:30 p.m. and Royce from 6:40 to 8:30 p.m.
“We want to make sure that we’re covering all genres of music and age groups and really providing a family fun day,” said Deacon Jeffrey Wilson, concert coordinator. “These artists we’ve selected are accomplished and have multiple styles of music, so it gives you a little of the local flavor, but also brings in groups that wouldn’t normally be in the Johnstown area.”
At the conclusion of the concert, there will be an after-party from 8:30 to 10 p.m. in the Community Foundation Oilhouse.
“There will be multiple artists from Pittsburgh and poets, and the culmination of the night will be a battle of the DJs,” Wilson said.
A variety of food and merchandise vendors will be on site.
There will also be children’s activities.
“We want to bring the Greater Johnstown community together, and the concert focuses on love and unity and it crosses all racial backgrounds,” Wilson said. “It’s truly a celebration in Johnstown that embraces our entire community.”
Proceeds will benefit children’s programming at Flood City Youth Fitness Academy.
Cost is $25 for adults, $10 for children 12 to 18 and free for children younger than 12. After-party-only tickets are $10.
Tickets can be purchased online at www.eventbrite.com or at Flood City Youth Fitness Academy, 200 Lincoln St., downtown Johnstown.
• From noon to 2 p.m. June 18, there will be gospel music, followed by performances by Henry Davis, of Peniel Praise Community Church and Johnstown Community Gospel Choir.
The Rev. Rita Williams, of St. James Missionary Baptist Church, will deliver a keynote message at 3 p.m.
• The Juneteenth celebration will conclude June 19 with a parade beginning at noon at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point and ending at Central Park.
“We’re hoping to have over 100 people participate in the parade that will include schools and community groups,” Cashaw said.
At 1 p.m., the Johnstown Symphony Orchestra will perform a piece composed by Black composer Quinn Mason.
A presentation on Black veterans will he held, followed by the releasing of butterflies to honor the veterans.
The day will conclude with a fashion show at 3 p.m. and musical entertainment from The Palovations from 6 to 8 p.m.
Throughout the park, pictures of Black veterans from the Civil War to the Vietnam War will be showcased.
Each day will feature more than 40 food, merchandise and information vendors.
Cashaw said organizers hope to see 4,000 to 5,000 people attend this year’s Juneteenth events.
“Last year, we thought we had about 2,000 to 3,000, and we’re looking for that to grow,” he said. “People have been asking what we’re doing this year, so we’re excited about it.”
