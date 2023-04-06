SIDMAN, Pa. – As this comedic production proves, the course of true love never did run smooth.
On Wednesday, seventh-, eighth- and ninth-graders at Forest Hills Junior-Senior High School were treated to a performance of William Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” by Shakespeare Live!, the educational touring company of The Shakespeare Theatre, of New Jersey.
“We bring them in every three years so students in seventh-, eighth- and ninth-grade get one opportunity to view a live production,” said Jennifer Raptosh, secondary English instructor.
“We’ve read the book in class, and now they’re here to bring it full circle for them.”
The play is set in Athens, and consists of several subplots that revolve around the marriage of Theseus and Hippolyta.
One subplot involves a conflict among four Athenian lovers. Another follows a group of six amateur actors rehearsing the play, which they are to perform before the wedding.
The groups find themselves in a forest inhabited by fairies who manipulate the humans and are engaged in their own domestic intrigue.
“It’s a comedy, so the students are very into it, and they love the humor behind it and the different aspects that it takes on,” Raptosh said.
“They perform in the original text, so the students have the opportunity to hear the original text, but they also bring that modern piece so they can understand and comprehend it a lot more.”
Seventh-grader Kaydence Eash said “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” is an interesting play.
“There’s so many details and it’s really cool,” she said. “I’m very excited to see the performance because I want to see if it’s like the book. It will be exciting to talk to the cast and learn more about how they perform and how they act for us.”
Eash said she’s inspired to tackle more of Shakespeare’s works.
“I want to read ‘Romeo and Juliet,’ ” she said.
Seventh-grader Landon Maul said the comedy is a great play and it contains a lot of little details that make the story better.
“I’m really excited to see the play,” he said. “I think it’ll be really dramatic, and they’re going to take it to an extreme level as it’s described in the book.”
Maul said he’s adding additional Shakespeare titles to his reading list.
“ ‘Romeo and Juliet’ is a good one and maybe I’ll read ‘Hamlet,’ ” he said.
Following the performance, students participated in workshops with the cast to discuss Shakespeare’s work and acting.
Sophia Torres, a swing actor with the theater company, said it’s important that Shakespeare is heard and seen and not just read.
“To see it and have the words be tangible and have these characters come to life, that’s important for an audience member to understand,” she said.
“Shakespeare was written in Early Modern English, so it’s really closer to the way we’ve spoken. Shakespeare coined about 1,700 words that we still use today, so it’s incredibly important for children to see it.”
Raptosh added that the performance provides students with an enriching cultural experience.
“For a lot of them, this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and for others, this could create a passion they didn’t know they had,” she said.
