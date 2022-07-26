EBENSBURG, Pa. – All roads lead back to Ebensburg for this event.
The annual Ebensburg Homecoming will be held Friday and Saturday at sites throughout the borough and at Lake Rowena.
Festivities will kick off with Downtown Shutdown as the intersection of Center and High streets will be closed and downtown businesses will be open with featured events and specials.
Musical entertainment will be provided by The Uptown Band, which will be playing a variety of sounds from rock, to country to Top 40 hits from 8 to 11 p.m. Friday.
Danea Koss, director of community development for Ebensburg Borough, said the event brings the community together, along with returning friends, family and out-of-town visitors, for a night of fun in the streets.
“We encourage everyone to come out, meet up with friends, bring a lawn chair, explore our downtown establishments and enjoy food, drinks and live music all evening long,” she said.
Additional events include a cookout and live music at American Legion Post 363, and live music and a food truck at Lloyd Street Brewing Co.
Homecoming will begin with a community yard sale starting at 8 a.m. Saturday. Yard sale maps are available at the borough office, Ebensburg Cambria Public Library and online at www.ebensburgmainstreet.com.
From 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., the Ebensburg library will hold a book sale, yard sale, basket raffle and bake sale and breakfast and lunch food will be available.
A homecoming 5K and 15K race will begin at 9 a.m., with a duathlon to follow at 11 a.m.
Both events will begin at the Ghost Town Trail’s Ebensburg trailhead at the Young People’s Community Center, 300 Prave St. Cost is $20 for the 5K and 15K, $25 for the duathlon and $30 for both 5K or 15K and duathlon.
From 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., an indoor flea market will be held in the Holy Name Roman Catholic Church hall, 500 N. Julian St.
A farmers’ market will be held from 9 a.m. to noon at Penn Eben Park.
The public is invited to play tennis for free from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Ebensburg Tennis Center, 257 Lakeview Road.
A children’s fishing derby, hosted by the Lions Club, will be offered from 9 to 11 a.m. at Lake Rowena.
ABATE of PA-Cambria Summit Chapter will return with a backpack giveaway – while supplies lasts – beginning at 5 p.m. at Lake Rowena.
From 5 to 8 p.m., a basket raffle and food trucks will be offered at Lake Rowena.
Ghostown Revelry will perform from 7 to 10 p.m.
At dusk, a fireworks display will light up the night sky.
“There are a lot of different activities happening throughout the day and into the evening,” Koss said. “It’s an event that our community loves to celebrate. It’s one of our most popular events.”
She said homecoming weekend is a perfect opportunity for people to see what Ebensburg has to offer.
“I hope they love our little town as much as we do, and they’ll keep coming back for all our other events,” Koss said. “They can try our restaurants, our shops and visit local businesses and support the community.”
For a complete schedule of events, visit www.ebensburgmainstreet.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.